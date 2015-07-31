The Journey Expo Cleveland 2015
August 29 & 30
Lakeland Community College
7700 Clocktower Dr.
Kirtland, Oh. 44094 (30 miles east of Cleveland)
Expo hours will be:
Saturday, August 29 from 10 to 8:30pm and
Sunday, August 30 from 10 to 6pm
Two days of lectures, workshops, demonstrations to spark you to higher levels of consciousness. Vendors featuring; nutrition, bodywork, art, crystals, organics, psychic readings, yoga, music, astrology, aura imagery and much more!
THE PYRAMID IS COMING!
Featuring a one-of-a-kind
17′ Copper and Crystal Pyramid!
Included in The Journey Expo this year will be one of a kind copper and crystal pyramid. This 17′ tall Pyramid was built at the same slope as the Great Pyramid of Giza. The 3/4 inch copper tubing frame has crystals inside to enhance the high frequency that is already generated by the copper and sacred geometry engineering of the Pyramid. Below the apex is a softball size sphere of amethyst. There is a 12′ chamber inside, we have named “Shiva’s Realm” for attendees to experience not only the energetic qualities of the copper and crystals, but a laser and sound presentation within.
A Stationary, Inter-dimensional Portal!
PLUS included in your admission:
Meditation in the Pyramid!
Connecting with Our Ascended Masters, Guides, Angels and Light Beings
Panel in the Pyramid
Join 4 of the Expos speakers as they share enlightening information in
the sanctity of the Pyramid
Crystal Bowl Meditation in the Pyramid
Come join Rhiannon as she guides you into the depths of Meditation through the beautiful tones of the Crystal Bowls
Sunday Spiritual Service in the Pyramid
A new feature this year, Rev. Mary Magaret Denholm will led us in a
We are also excited to have best selling authors – Wah!, Tina Sacchi and Dr. Terry Gordon and several other presenters will touch on a myriad of subjects to help you in your growth and quest for knowledge!
Featured Workshops:
5 Tools for Living Passionately
with Best-selling holistic author, Tina Sacchi
and also, Free Saturday Meditation (with ticket to the Expo)
Matters of the Heart
with Dr. Terry Gordon
Creating Order out of Chaos: Stopping the Storm
with Shadow Fox & Lee Two Hawks
Cellular Rejuvenation and Cupping
with Dr. James Leary
$10 per day
$15 for a 2 day pass
$7 one day pass with purchase of a workshop
$20 for workshop
$8 for Pyramid Session ($5 with workshop purchase)
