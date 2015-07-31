The Journey Expo Cleveland 2015

August 29 & 30

Lakeland Community College
7700 Clocktower Dr.
Kirtland, Oh. 44094 (30 miles east of Cleveland)

Expo hours will be:
Saturday, August 29 from 10 to 8:30pm and  Sunday, August 30 from 10 to 6pm

Two days of lectures, workshops, demonstrations to spark you to higher levels of consciousness. Vendors featuring; nutrition, bodywork, art, crystals, organics, psychic readings, yoga, music, astrology, aura imagery and much more!

THE PYRAMID IS COMING!

Featuring a one-of-a-kind

17′ Copper and Crystal Pyramid! Shiva's Realm-1

Included in The Journey Expo this year will be one of a kind copper and crystal pyramid. This 17′ tall Pyramid was built at the same slope as the Great Pyramid of Giza. The 3/4 inch copper tubing frame has crystals inside to enhance the high frequency that is already generated by the copper and sacred geometry engineering of the Pyramid. Below the apex is a softball size sphere of amethyst. There is a 12′ chamber inside, we have named “Shiva’s Realm” for attendees to experience not only the energetic qualities of the copper and crystals, but a laser and sound presentation within.

A Stationary, Inter-dimensional Portal!

PLUS included in your admission:

tina newMeditation in the Pyramid!

Connecting with Our Ascended Masters, Guides, Angels and Light Beings
Led by Tina Sacchi (click above for more details)

Panel in the Pyramid

Join 4 of the Expos speakers as they share enlightening information inpyramid
the sanctity of the Pyramid . Click above for details

Crystal Bowl Meditation in the Pyramid

crystal bowlsCome join Rhiannon as she guides you into the depths of Meditation through the beautiful tones of the Crystal Bowls
Click above for more information.

Sunday Spiritual Service in the Pyramid

A new feature this year, Rev. Mary Magaret Denholm will led us in aDHHEARTLOGO
beautiful service to begin your Expo experience! Click above for more information.

 

 

We are also excited to have best selling authors – Wah!, Tina Sacchi and Dr. Terry Gordon and several other presenters will touch on a myriad of subjects to help you in your growth and quest for knowledge!

Featured Workshops:

5 Tools for Living Passionately
Tinawith Best-selling holistic author, Tina Sacchi

and also, Free Saturday Meditation (with ticket to the Expo)

Matters of the Heart
with Dr. Terry GordonDr Terry Gordon 011 C1 11-14-11 copy 11b

Special Healing Concert
and
Sound Healing Workshop
wah_headshot_torn-1with Wah!

 

Compass to Happiness
with Susanna Margaret GoulderSusanna Goulder-2014-or Cropped

The Sacred Art of Communication with Spirit
tim brainardwith Rev. Tim Brainard

Practical Manifestation
with Rev. Debi FellowsDebi Oval

Creating Order out of Chaos: Stopping the Storm
shadowfoxwith Shadow Fox & Lee Two Hawks

 

 

Virtual Scanning: Combining Hi Tech And Hands On
Julianwith Dr. Julian Metier

 

Cellular Rejuvenation and Cupping
JamesLearyDOMwith Dr. James Leary

 

Mini Lectures included in the price of admission! (Click Here)

 

$10 per day
$15 for a 2 day pass
$7 one day pass with purchase of a workshop
$20 for workshop
$8 for Pyramid Session ($5 with workshop purchase)

Limited Vendor Space Available

The Journey Expo Cleveland 2015 is sponsored by:

Lawnfield Inn

nc voice logo large

Psychic Guide Cover use copyweb version

