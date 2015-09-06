The Journey Expo Pittsburgh Fall 2015
Friday, Oct. 2 & Saturday, Oct. 3
(1 to 9pm on Friday and 9 to 7pm on Saturday)
Holy Trinity Event Center
985 Providence Blvd.
Pittsburgh (North Hills section of Pittsburgh)
Please click here for directions
Two days of lectures, workshops, demonstrations to spark you to higher levels of consciousness. Vendors featuring; nutrition, bodywork, art, crystals, organics, psychic readings, yoga, music, astrology, aura imagery and much more!
Featuring a one-of-a-kind
17′ Copper and Crystal Pyramid!
Included in The Journey Expo this year will be one of a kind copper and crystal pyramid. This 17′ tall Pyramid was built at the same slope as the Great Pyramid of Giza. The 3/4 inch copper tubing frame has crystals inside to enhance the high frequency that is already generated by the copper and sacred geometry engineering of the Pyramid. There is a 12′ chamber inside, we have named “Shiva’s Realm” for attendees to experience not only the energetic qualities of the copper and crystals, but a laser and sound presentation within.
A Stationary, Inter-dimensional Portal!
Click Here for Video Testimonials
Limited Vending Space Available
Download the Application Here
Guest Speakers:
Carole Obley
“Messages from the Other Side”
Connecting with Spirit
Friday and Saturday
Friday – 7 to 8:30 Saturday – 1 to 2:30
LIMITED SEATING!
Saturday:
Rev. Tim Brainard
“The Sacred Art of Communication with Spirit”
Kristi Coleman
“Breathe, Meditate and Ascend”
Shadow Fox & Lee Two Hawks
Crown of Eternity
“Vibrate the Cosmos!”
Dr. Julian Metier
“Virtual Scanning: Combining Hi Tech And Hands On”
Kathleen and Breighton Dawe
“Earth Energies”
FREE MEDITATION:
Barry Helm
“A Channeled Healing Meditation”
FREE MINI LECTURES:
FRIDAY
Lisa LeRose
“Opening Pathways to the Soul”
SATURDAY
Sheila Forrester – Share International
“How Do We Fix Our Broken World?”
Phil Wilson
“The Healing & Detoxing Properties of Far Infrared Light”
Victoria Zaitz
“How to Expand Your Psychic Awareness”
Yvonne Phillips FSII
Rock your World with Feng Shui
Lela Covey
“The Chakra Diet for Energy Balance”