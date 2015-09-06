Friday, Oct. 2 & Saturday, Oct. 3



(1 to 9pm on Friday and 9 to 7pm on Saturday)

Holy Trinity Event Center

985 Providence Blvd.

Pittsburgh (North Hills section of Pittsburgh)

Please click here for directions

Two days of lectures, workshops, demonstrations to spark you to higher levels of consciousness. Vendors featuring; nutrition, bodywork, art, crystals, organics, psychic readings, yoga, music, astrology, aura imagery and much more!

Featuring a one-of-a-kind

17′ Copper and Crystal Pyramid!

Included in The Journey Expo this year will be one of a kind copper and crystal pyramid. This 17′ tall Pyramid was built at the same slope as the Great Pyramid of Giza. The 3/4 inch copper tubing frame has crystals inside to enhance the high frequency that is already generated by the copper and sacred geometry engineering of the Pyramid. There is a 12′ chamber inside, we have named “ Shiva’s Realm ” for attendees to experience not only the energetic qualities of the copper and crystals, but a laser and sound presentation within.

A Stationary, Inter-dimensional Portal!

Limited Vending Space Available

or call Clyde Chafer at 440-223-1392

Guest Speakers:

Connecting with Spirit

Friday and Saturday

Friday – 7 to 8:30 Saturday – 1 to 2:30

LIMITED SEATING!

Saturday:

FREE MEDITATION:

FREE MINI LECTURES:

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

More information can had by emailing info@thejourneymag.com

