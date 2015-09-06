The Journey Expo Pittsburgh Fall 2015

September 06, 2015   Clyde Chafer   No comments

Friday, Oct. 2 & Saturday, Oct. 3

(1 to 9pm on Friday and 9 to 7pm on Saturday)

Holy Trinity Event Center
985 Providence Blvd.
Pittsburgh  (North Hills section of Pittsburgh)                                                                      

   Please click here for directions

Two days of lectures, workshops, demonstrations to spark you to higher levels of consciousness. Vendors featuring; nutrition, bodywork, art, crystals, organics, psychic readings, yoga, music, astrology, aura imagery and much more!

Featuring a one-of-a-kind

17′ Copper and Crystal Pyramid! Shiva's Realm-1

Included in The Journey Expo this year will be one of a kind copper and crystal pyramid. This 17′ tall Pyramid was built at the same slope as the Great Pyramid of Giza. The 3/4 inch copper tubing frame has crystals inside to enhance the high frequency that is already generated by the copper and sacred geometry engineering of the Pyramid. There is a 12′ chamber inside, we have named “Shiva’s Realm” for attendees to experience not only the energetic qualities of the copper and crystals, but a laser and sound presentation within.

 A Stationary, Inter-dimensional Portal!

 

Click Here for Video Testimonials

 

Limited Vending Space Available

Download the Application Here

or call Clyde Chafer at 440-223-1392

 

 Guest Speakers:

 

caroleCarole Obley

“Messages from the Other Side”

        Connecting with Spirit

Friday and Saturday

Friday – 7 to 8:30     Saturday – 1 to 2:30

LIMITED SEATING!

Saturday:

 

tim brainardRev. Tim Brainard

“The Sacred Art of Communication with Spirit”

 

 

kristicmykKristi Coleman

“Breathe, Meditate and Ascend”

 

 

 


shadowfox Shadow Fox & Lee Two Hawks

“Creating Order out of Chaos: Stopping the Storm”

 

 

index Crown of Eternity

“Vibrate the Cosmos!”

 

 

JulianDr. Julian Metier

“Virtual Scanning: Combining Hi Tech And Hands On”

 

 

BreightonKathleen and Breighton Dawe

“Earth Energies”

 

FREE MEDITATION:

 

Barry BC flyerBarry Helm

“A Channeled Healing Meditation”

 

 

 FREE MINI LECTURES:

 

FRIDAY

 

Lisa111Lisa LeRose

“Opening Pathways to the Soul”

 

 

SATURDAY

 

Sheila_Color_Sheila Forrester – Share International

“How Do We Fix Our Broken World?”

 

 

Phil WilsonGRAYPhil Wilson

“The Healing & Detoxing Properties of Far Infrared Light”

 

 

 

victoria zaitz2Victoria Zaitz

“How to Expand Your Psychic Awareness”

 

 

 

Yvonne PhillipsYvonne Phillips FSII

Rock your World with Feng Shui

 

 

Lela Covey

“The Chakra Diet for Energy Balance”

 

More information can had by emailing info@thejourneymag.com

or call Clyde Chafer at 440-223-1392

