Thoughts on Creativity

By Elbert Crary……

The mind of mankind is a creative instrument and we humans are creating with it all the time. Thus, since mankind is made in the image and likeness of God, the Creator, our very nature is one of creativity.

Most humans do not realize that they are the creator of their very habits and attitudes. They often say they were just made that way and cannot do anything about it. They don’t realize that they were their own creator in this regard and can, if they want, recreate those habits and attitudes in any fashion they choose. They can recreate themselves to be whatever kind of person they want to become.

People are constantly looking to role models to begin to create themselves in that direction to be like them, for example, a baseball player, a swimmer or an artist or doctor etc.

What could mankind become if he recognized what he is doing with his creative mind and began earnestly to recreate himself through his whole lifetime.

St. Paul tells us to take on that same mind that was in Christ Jesus. If it could raise Him from the dead it could surly quicken their mortal flesh. In other words they could become aware of being Life and Light and Truth even as Jesus had. Metaphysics teaches, among many other things, to focus on “The Light in you”, the same Light that lights every human being, until you are fully conscious of being your own Light as Jesus had become of His.

. Carl Jung says life is a process. He called it the individuating process. Our lives are of this process and it is a creative process. The process is bringing each human to his wholeness. One might call it, to become a fully developed individual. It would be for mankind to develop himself to the full capacity of his being. Yet, we humans don’t really know what that is. St. Paul said we could become like Him, Christ Jesus.

Perhaps all of the great ideals of life are glimpses in the mind of their creator of that glimpse of the Reality that exists within the boundaries of this process. This Reality is the creator of this process. It encompasses all life, all forms of life. We in the human consciousness are focused in the midst of the process on that which our own mind, our consciousness, can conceive.

These ideals are or were beliefs held by the human minds to give promise to humanity to a life built on perhaps their best idea of truth or at least a better life. This was done while the human mind was developing to the level of full capacity of being conscious of the individual nature of self consciousness.

Now, that self consciousness is focusing on its outer nature and its inner nature and recognizing that there is a process of consciousness growth into the nature of its own nature: consciousness growth that is always breaking through its own shell of self consciousness into a greater world, the great paradigm shifts This self is now beginning to vision that it is the creator of its world.

Underlying this process of creating seems to lie a Reality that this creative process cannot violate without suffering and pain. All this suffering and pain seems to be caused by the human mind’s grasping for the nature of this full Reality but only seeing it in part. St. Paul says, for now I see in part. Then I will see face to face.

The great philosophical teachings given by the great souls seems to have given roots for the understanding of this underlying Reality. If we seek to understand these roots, we will find this Reality.

Modern science has expanded man’s consciousness of the material world on which all of our modern technology has been built for the benefit or the destruction of the human life. The human mind still working with the learning of, the feeding on, the “good and evil”.

Now, the human consciousness must go to the depth of the great religions and philosophies and reveal this fabric of this great Life so that the nature of human life does not violate the nature of this great Life in which we live and move and have our being. The nature of human life has been violating the nature of the Reality, this Fabric of the Great Life, hence all the pain and suffering: our teachers.

This process of the development of the human life has, for eons, been this growth of the self consciousness of our material world and our selves as material beings until we discover that this material world is only an expression of this deeper fabric of which we are made.

The human mind is now beginning to be able to understand and work with this creative process underlying its own creative nature. Jesus speaks to this when he says, the Father works and I work with the Father.

This is, in part, what metaphysics is bringing to human consciousness. Its intent is to teach you to use the creative force that is the Life in all man’s activities, to transform your self into the new creature in Christ, as St. Paul says.

This creative force is your sacred creative life force and should never be “wasted” in dissipating sexual activity. Mankind must learn to lift that “Serpent in the wilderness. That Life force was meant only to be used by mankind to “procreate after his kind” and it is so used in the animal world. All your creative force after that, you must learn to lift it up, as “Moses lifted the serpent in the wilderness”, and allow the development of the mind and the emotions to use it creatively. This is your true creative nature. And now you can us it to create with the Father. Jesus said I go now to live with the Father.