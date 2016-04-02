The Making of a Death Song

by Monty Joynes….

In my novel-in-progress Booker Jones, a middle-aged Anglo character adopted into a Pueblo Indian tribe, sings and drums as his tribal son White Wing aids elders in the transition from this world to the next. Booker is amazed that, at their time of dying, traditional elders find great spiritual energy to sing their personal death songs. The songs, he learns, are not about regrets. They are not mournful; they are rather celebrations of thanksgiving for the gift of a life walked in beauty.

Booker thinks that if a human being composes his or her death song early in life as a celebration of relationship with all people and all living things, then the song itself would be an affirmation that the individual might use for himself as a guide to walk in beauty every day. In effect, the composer would try to live his or her life so as to be worthy of the song, that in their time of dying, the song would be a truthful celebration of thanksgiving for a life lived in spiritual harmony.

I realized in the writing that by the end of the novel-in-progress, Booker would have to compose his personal death song. I had no clue as to how I might do this—write the words and music of an appropriate death song for Booker. I shared my creative fears with my editor who advised me to relax and allow the song to come. Waiting on Spirit has always served me in the writing of literature.

The song came whole, words and music, at a most unexpected time. I was waiting for my wife, Pat, in the parking lot of a large discount store. I was watching the world go by, meditating by not naming what I observed. When the song came, I searched the glove compartment for a pen and something to write on. The song had only nine lines. I sang it over and over, the tears streaming down my face. Pat found me overcome by the awe of the moment, unable to say anything more than, “The song came.” She is so intimately involved in my work that she knew exactly what I meant.

Months after the novel was completed, Pat and I accompanied family members on a Caribbean cruise where I was scheduled to give two “Meet the Author” programs while at sea. During the two-week voyage I wrote a fictional story about a Hopi Indian elder who was on the cruise to compose death songs for Anglos. The story traces his encounter with a successful Anglo businessman who seems an unlikely prospect for the gift that the Indian elder has to offer. The end of the story required the composition of another death song.

The song came as spontaneously and as unexpectedly as the first. When I read the story at the second “Meet the Author” program and concluded with the singing of the Anglo character’s death song, the audience was profoundly moved. Even Pat was amazed at the response, and she has seen me read and speak a hundred times. I think it was in that moment that we all felt that we could, or should, compose our death songs as a serious intention to live our song as a life spent walking in beauty—beauty being a conscious harmony in all relationships.

In the story “Death Song” the reader follows the Anglo character into the new light of his being.

In the brightness of late morning, George’s wife woke him. She was already dressed for the day and she asked him if he was able to join her for brunch. He assented and agreed to meet her after he showered and dressed. The intrusion of his former life made his mind question if he had dreamed the encounter with Grandfather Kiva; but in the shower, in the purification of water, he began to sing the new song of his heart, and he realized as he sang that he would now have to live his life so as to be worthy of the song, that in his time of dying, he was the reality of it. And this is the song that he sang, as the water and the tears of joy streamed down his face:

“I, I, I, I, I am seeing.

And I, I, I, I, I am hearing.

And I, I, I, I, I am becoming

A part of you, All of you.

And you, you, you, you, you

Are beautiful. All is beautiful.

And I, I, I, I, I am so happy

In becoming, in the living

As part of you, beautiful you.

I walk in beauty.

In perfect beauty.”

Monty Joynes

Monty Joynes is recognized as a pioneer author in the Visionary Fiction genre. His five novels in the Booker Series, beginning with Naked into the Night (1997), focus on Anglo entry into the contemporary world of American Indian metaphysics and social issues. His published credits of 22 books includes Confessions of a Channeler: A Reluctant Man’s Journey into Mysticism (2014). Visit his website at www.montyjoynes.com and his blog at www.writingasaprofession.wordpress.com.