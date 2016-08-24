The Journey Expo Cleveland 2016
Two days of lectures, workshops, demonstrations to spark you to higher levels of consciousness. Vendors featuring; nutrition, bodywork, art, crystals, organics, psychic readings, yoga, music, astrology, aura imagery and much more!
Saturday, September 17 10am to 8pm
Sunday, September 18 10am to 6pm
Featuring:
Dr. Martha Hackett – Keynote
Yoga Nidra Class
Crown of Eternity
Gong & Singing Bowl Session
Rev. Tim Brainard
“Sacred Art of Communication with Spirit”
Randi Botnick
“4th Dimensional Healing”
Brian Sanderoff
“The Essential 6 Feed you Body; Fuel your Genes”
Jon-Paul Rippetoe
“The Four C’s to Enriching your Space”
Terrilynn Long
“Spiritual Cleansing – An Energy Clearing Process”
Check out The Merkaba Chamber!
and
THE PYRAMID
A 7′ Copper and Crystal Healing Pyramid!
Included in The Journey Expo this year will be a copper and crystal pyramid. This 7′ tall Pyramid was built at the same slope as the Great Pyramid of Giza. The 3/4 inch copper tubing frame has crystals inside to enhance the high frequency that is already generated by the copper and sacred geometry engineering of the Pyramid. A Stationary, Inter-dimensional Portal!
$10 per day
$15 for a 2 day pass
$5 one day pass with purchase of a workshop
$20 for workshop — $25 for Gong Session
