The Journey Expo Cleveland 2016

August 24, 2016   Clyde Chafer   No comments

Two days of lectures, workshops, demonstrations to spark you to higher levels of consciousness. Vendors featuring; nutrition, bodywork, art, crystals, organics, psychic readings, yoga, music, astrology, aura imagery and much more!

 

(CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS)

Saturday, September 17    10am to 8pm

  Sunday, September 18    10am to 6pm

ORDER TICKETS HERE

 

Featuring:

Martha_Hackett-39-1Dr. Martha Hackett – Keynote

Yoga Nidra Class

 

 

 

 

mike

Crown of Eternity

Gong & Singing Bowl Session

 

 

 

tim brainardRev. Tim Brainard

“Sacred Art of Communication with Spirit”

 

 

 

RBotnickRandi Botnick

“4th Dimensional Healing”

 

 

 

282589_263617306981931_3203357_nBrian Sanderoff

“The Essential 6 Feed you Body; Fuel your Genes”

 

 

 

Jon-PaulJon-Paul Rippetoe

“The Four C’s to Enriching your Space”

 

 

TerrilynLong1Terrilynn Long

Spiritual Cleansing – An Energy Clearing Process”

 

CLICK HERE FOR THE PROGRAM GUIDE

THAT INCLUDES ALL THE PERTINENT INFORMATION

 

Check out The Merkaba Chamber!

Merkaba Banner use

 

 

 

 

and

THE PYRAMID

 

A 7′ Copper and Crystal Healing Pyramid!

Included in The Journey Expo this year will be a copper and crystal pyramid. This 7′ tall Pyramid was built at the same slope as the Great Pyramid of Giza. The 3/4 inch copper tubing frame has crystals inside to enhance the high frequency that is already generated by the copper and sacred geometry engineering of the Pyramid. A Stationary, Inter-dimensional Portal!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE PYRAMID

Click Here for Video Testimonials

$10 per day

$15 for a 2 day pass
$5 one day pass with purchase of a workshop
$20 for workshop — $25 for Gong Session

ORDER TICKETS HERE

 

Limited Vendor Space Available

Click Here for a Vendor Application

The Journey Expo Cleveland 2016 is sponsored by:

Psychic Guide Cover use copyweb version

Posted in: Uncategorized  
«
»

Leave a Reply