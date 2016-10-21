The Journey Psychic & Healing Halloween Cruise

Halloween Cruise

onboard the Nautica Queen in Cleveland

(westbank of the Flats)



Sunday, October 30

5:30 to 8:30pm (boarding at 5)

COSTUMES ENCOURAGED BUT NOT MANDATORY

Cost: $55

MUST CALL Clyde at 440-223-1392 TO BUY TICKETS



*NOTE* NO TICKETS MAILED OUT YOUR PAYPAL CONFIRMATION IS YOUR RECEIPT AND YOU WILL BE ADDED TO THE BOARDING LIST UPON PAYMENT

INCLUDES A DELICIOUS BUFFET DINNER!

Please come join as we take to the water for a Halloween Psychic Fair.



Not only will you get the to see the beautiful Lake Erie sunset off the coast of Cleveland, you will be able to get a reading, do a bit of shopping and perhaps pamper yourself with a massage or other bodywork. Plus, included in your ticket there will be a full buffet with a variety of delicious food.

* PLUS *

Everyone onboard will receive a gift bag with all kinds goodies – including some with free half hour sessions with our readers and great gifts from the vendors!

Psychics that will be onboard:

(All readings are no more than $25 for 15 minutes)

Mary Maynard –

Mary Maynard, RN, BSN Deeply experienced medical intuitive with fifty years training in eastern and medical practices. Identifying and informing clients on everything from soul path, life purpose to specific medical conditions and their best treatment. Mentoring Lightworkers and teaching Shamanic Reiki are a passion. Medical Intuitive



Theresa Manjes –

Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings. Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive



Rev. Betty Demchak –



Rev. Betty Demchak – A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY. Betty has appeared on television and radio, over ten years starring on “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Brainard. Excellent reader, teacher/speaker, groups, private, phone.440-734-0019 Psychic Medium



Sara Sachs –

An evidential Medium, trained in Lily Dale, NY and with the Arthur Findlay School in the UK. She does private readings and public demonstrations. Because of her experience and accuracy, Sara is in demand for readings, events, and radio and television appearances. Evidential Psychic Medium



Amy Elizabeth –

BA Psychology. Third generation psychic. Gifted clairvoyant, claircognizant and Clairsentient. Card readings, remote viewing, mediumship, psychometry. Dealing in matters of Love, relationships and money. Available for group, phone and private readings. Clairvoyant, Tarot

Julie Toth –

Spiritual counselor, and L.M.T. serving Northern Ohio.

It is an honor to channel your loved ones and help heal your heart. Angel Card Reader, Psychic Medium



Danyelle Simone –

a Psychic Medium & Intuitive Coach who provides honest, heartfelt readings. She specializes in giving both life direction and relaying messages from Spirit to you. 724-415-8124 www.danyellesimone.com

Rev. Kathleen Caruso –

Graduate of Fellowships of the Spirit, Over 300 readings since 2012. I’m an Clairvoyant, Clairaudience. Owner/Operator of Psychic Touch Nails in Willoughby, OH. Past Life Readings, Intuitive



Maya –

Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings. Contact info 440-502-7003 Palmistry, Intuitive



Mary Ann Reiger –

Psychic-Medium and Reiki Master, accurate and caring. Enjoy a reading with an experienced, compassionate professional with over 20 years of experience. Psychic – Medium



Shane Ronzio –

Naturopath, C.N.H.P., has an extensive background in Alternative Health and is an intuitive Herbalist. He has travelled extensively in China, Europe and Central America in his quest to find illumination. www.shaneronzio.com Health guide, Palmistry

Healers that will be onboard:

Christina Zaccarine



is a graduate of Gilmour Academy and Ohio Wesleyan University.

Christina is certified as a Master Level 3 Reiki practitioner. She is also certified to provide essential oil detox treatments. Christina loves providing Reiki & detox treatments to help her clients heal and live healthier lives. She enjoys practicing her blend of healing arts in addition to the fun-filled education she provides through her Pure Romance home party business.

Mary Ann Brown

Access Consciousness – The Bars. Science tells us our thoughts influence our molecules and create dis-ease, disorder and aging. Where do you think all these thoughts are stored? in your body! There are 32 different points on the head that correspond to different areas of your life. Running your Bars(touching these points) is a potent hands on body process that starts a flow of energy and erases years of fixed points of view, judgements, negative feelings and limiting beliefs that hold you back.

Lisa Davison

A Reiki Master that is enthusiastic with passion for loving, living,sharing and walking in the true essence I was created to be in the Oneness, I will be offering services of mini reiki treatments. Contact me @ 814-722-2567 or lightlove111@gmail.com http://www.lightlove.org/

Vendors that will be onboard:

Dina Biscotti Barnes

is a certified wellness teacher, author and speaker. She will be offering mini-wellness assessments. Healing sessions include gentle identification, and healing intentions from a soul perspective. She combines her experience as a wellness, holistic health and fitness teacher with ancient wisdom teachings to guide you to your own inner healer. www.whenmymindmetmysoul.com

Sue Ball



doTerra Essential Oils

Nature’s gift for healing our physical, emotional, mental & spiritual bodies. They are powerful, effective, affordable & have no side effects! Wellness Advocate and Emotion & Body Code Certified Practitioner: 216-459-9094 Email: sue@healingholisticjourneys.com



Earth Philosophy

Wellnesss & Skin Care products are purely botanical.

Made from therapeutic essential oils, fresh organic herbal oils, and

plant extracts. All products are created in NorthEast Ohio and intended

for topical therapeutic use

JD Aricchi

Intuitive Artist

One part art, one part reading, and one part meditation tool! Have International Intuitive artist J:D Aricchi create an intuitive drawing just for you. Written “interpretation” included. What will yours look like?

Gypsys Wellness Wagon

Personal Care Products

Live above the line! Choose wellness and products that support your highest health potential. Balance the Mind, Body, and Spirit . Calm, Energize, and Cleanse your body with all natural ingredients.

Niva Henna

I offer Henna body art using Organic Henna with essential oils.

Visit me @ Facebook : Nivi Henna Euphoria