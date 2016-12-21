Beacon Truth
December 21, 2016
Clyde Chafer No comments
Your Passage to Clarity….
We are looking for honest, reputable readers with high integrity to join our family oriented team of diverse intuitive psychic readers.
Our mission and desire is to give the most accurate and informative sessions to the clients that are searching for answers to life’s challenges and/or guidance in making important decisions.
If you’re looking for an online site where you’re treated with the ultimate respect, join the Beacon Truth team!
We don’t intend to be your ordinary online psychic site. We will support you with the very best marketing program in the business so you can focus on what you do best.
We will be launching our website (beacontruth.com) in mid May.
For those that resonate with what we are looking for,
please call Allie at 917-656-8430 for a confidential interview.