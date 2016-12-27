PREDICTIONS BY THERESA AND TIM

Theresa Manjas

Friday at 5:30pm

2017 Predictions

The Synchronicity of the Stars and the Zodiac are brought to life by Astrologer Extraordinaire Theresa Manjas as she predicts the year sign by sign, and the Planetary Influences at work. Eclipses, Retrogrades, and Moon Influence are discussed, with do’s and don’ts. Turn your eyes to the Stars and watch as 2015 is revealed to you.

Theresa Manjas is Old World European and blends her knowledge and skills, Astrology, Tarot and Palmistry ,for an accurate view of your today life! Theresa, a favorite at all Journey Events, and a frequent guest on STAR 97.1 FM with Rev. Brainard. She travels extensively teaching and reading, through Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, California, and Europe. She is a CARTA and LCAA Member.

Rev. Tim Brainard

Saturday at 2:30pm

2017 Predictions

A perfect guideline for your upcoming year, Rev. Tim channels Spirit to have the 2017 year revealed, Sign by Sign. Spirit comes through to help guide you in everyday life in 2017. Days to be cautious, days that are lucky, lucky numbers, and powerful Key Words.

Rev. Tim Brainard is a Seasoned Veteran Psychic Medium with over 30 yrs. Experience! Tim, formerly of STAR 97.1 Fm, a Visiting Medium at Lily Dale, and a regular at all Journey Events is an Experienced Speaker, and Teacher and offers workshops, and classes. Tim has lived in North East Ohio all his life.