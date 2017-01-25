A Mind, Body and Soul Expo

Come Join us in the Valley of the Sun for

The Journey Expo Phoenix

February 11 & 12, 2017

El Zaribah Shrine

552 North 40th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85008

A Great Variety of Vendors Featuring; Nutrition, Bodywork, Crystals, Music, Astrology, Psychic Readings, Aura Imagery, Organics, and Much More!

THE PYRAMID IS COMING!

Featuring a one-of-a-kind 17′ Copper and Crystal Pyramid! Included in The Journey Expo Phoenix will be a one of a kind copper and crystal pyramid. This 17′ tall Pyramid was built at the same slope as the Great Pyramid of Giza. The 3/4 inch copper tubing frame has crystals inside to enhance the high frequency that is already generated by the copper and sacred geometry engineering of the Pyramid. Below the apex is a softball size sphere of amethyst. There is a 12′ chamber inside, we have named “Shiva’s Realm” for attendees to experience not only the energetic qualities of the copper and crystals, but a laser and sound presentation within.

The Journey Expo Phoenix 2017 also offers lectures, demonstrations and workshops to spark attendees to higher levels of consciousness.

FEATURING SPEAKERS: Charles Virtue Eldest son of Dr. Doreen Virtue, creator of the Angel Therapy Practitioner® (ATP) Course and an author of prominent literature on working with Angels.

and Best Selling Authors and Phoenix Residents:

Author, and Past Life Regression Therapist







And for the First Time In Phoenix:

A METAPHYSICAL PLAYGROUND!

The Sacred Geometry Light Portal Sanctuary

Sacred Geometry Light Portals made of Copper & Crystals large enough to sit inside! These are the creation of Loras Kramer of Sacred Geometry Light Portals

The Sanctuary will have