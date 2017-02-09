Comparison of General public Human Source Administration somewhere between China and U.s. In nowadays

This paper aims at looking at certain and different elements of Public Human Resource Management in China when compared with what is commonplace in the United States. This entails further investigation of HR practices and trends in China and comparison with extensively relevant and reported Human Resource models in the US. Some Unique HR Practices in China

Practices and policy in China could be relatively different from what is widespread in the US and other Western economies. Take for instance the housing benefit that Chinese companies must provide their employees. Every employee should deposit 5 to 12 % of salary in a housing fund with a matching contribution being made by the employer. This goes towards ensuring that employees have access to accommodation. This is a practice in which China is much more similar to Singapore as contrasted with the US where such practice isn't in vogue. The next practice that appears to stand out in China is that of providing individuals perks that are non-cash in nature. As companies would before deliver foodstuffs and small household goods in the past, today this non-cash benefit plan also covers white goods, holidays and employee entertainment avenues that are significantly more generous in quantum and payout liability to the employer. In the US however, the emphasis is on a cost-to-company or salary based approach whereby a majority of the payout for the employee is cash and retrials and financial incentive centered. Business Structure and Decision Making One needs to recognize that China is not a democracy and the Communist Party has final say in all matters of public policy that is also reflected in business structure, company structure and human resource management policy and practice. The role of the Communist Party is ever present in all areas of decision making and even the role of unions is governed accordingly. This is in sharp contrast to the US where free markets and collective bargaining practices have reigned supreme historically. Performance management and rewards in China are also less sharply differentiated compared to the US where individualism and meritocracy are given higher benefits in public and private policy. For example in China, distribution of non cash perks is not usually connected to individual performance that is more based on Communist and egalitarian principles which stands in distinct contrast to the US where rewards and recognition are almost always individual performance based.

Conclusion and Discussion

China has become the top economies in the 21st century and has now attained a lot of economic and financial might over the last 3 decades. Attaining insight into different facets of the Chinese economy and corporate entities is therefore a keen area of interest for academicians around the globe. US institutions and industry are also heavily dependent on Chinese imports, therefore it makes immense sense to take a closer look into Chinese HR practices and policies.