The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair Mentor, Ohio

Featuring the Best Psychics in Northern Ohio!

Friday, May 12 (1 to 9pm)

Saturday, May 13 (11 to 5pm)

The Holiday Inn

7701 Reynolds Rd.

Mentor, Ohio 44060

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION)

*FREE ADMISSION*

Come get a reading to help you

transition into Spring!

The areas top readers including:

Theresa Manjes. …………Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Rev. Betty Demchak. ……Psychic Medium

Rev. Tim Brainard. ……Psychic Medium (Friday only)

Princess Petals ……Tarot Reader, Psychic Medium

Maya ……Tarot Reader, Palmistry

Julie Toth ……Angel Card Reader, Psychic Medium

Amy Elizabeth …… Clairvoyant, Psychic (Saturday only)

Mary Ann Reiger. ……Psychic Medium

Tracie Reddin-Frick. ……Psychic Medium, Tarot Reader (Saturday only)

are there to help you in your quest for self knowledge.

Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics,!!!!!

Bodyworker:

Tracy Butler-Martinez

MARCONICS is a multidimensional Ascension energy modality, handed down by Spirit, for the evolution of Humanity – The Human Upgrade

Vendors:

Sacred Alchemy Jewelry

is the place to find unique and hand crafted jewelry. We feature beautiful crystal and gemstone pendants that are hand wrapped in sterling silver and copper. www.sacredalchemyjewelry.com



(click above for more details)



Great way to enhance your reading!

Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.

Dates of upcoming 2017 Psychic Fairs:

May 12 & 13 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

Sunday, June 25 Psychic Cruise on the Nautica Queen

July 7 & 8 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

September 15 & 16 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

November 10 & 11 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)