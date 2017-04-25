The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair
April 25, 2017 Clyde Chafer No comments
The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair Pittsburgh
Schwartz Living Market
1317 East Carson St.
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203
(South Side – Pittsburgh – Click for Directions)
Saturday, May 6
10am to 5pm
FREE ADMISSION!!
A Great Variety of Vendors Featuring; Nutrition, Bodywork, Crystals, Music, Astrology, Psychic Readings, , Organics, and Much More!
FEATURING:
READERS:
Victoria Zaitz – Psychic Medium
Jennifer Schwartz-Flack – PsychoSpirirtual Healer, Reiki
Rev. Tracie Reddin-Frick – Psychic Medium, Tarot Cards
Michelle Walker – Evidential Psychic Medium
BODYWORKERS:
Kristi Jo Coleman – Access Consciousness
David G. Speer – Reflexology and Psychic Readings
Jasa Johnson – Shamanic Healing
VENDORS:
Twisted Elements by Debbie – Debbie Domsic Wireless wrapped semi precious gemstones. All work done in Copper, Sterling Silver and leather. Cell – 724-462-3214
MINI-LECTURES FREE!
Victoria Zaitz, M.L.A., M.T.P.
“How to Expand your Psychic Awareness”
12:15 – 12:45pm