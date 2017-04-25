The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair Pittsburgh

Schwartz Living Market
1317 East Carson St.
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203

(South Side – Pittsburgh – Click for Directions)

Saturday, May 6

    10am to 5pm

FREE ADMISSION!!

 A Great Variety of Vendors Featuring; Nutrition, Bodywork, Crystals, Music, Astrology, Psychic Readings, , Organics, and Much More!

FEATURING:

 

READERS:

Victoria Zaitz – Psychic Medium

Jennifer Schwartz-Flack – PsychoSpirirtual Healer, Reiki

Rev. Tracie Reddin-Frick – Psychic Medium, Tarot Cards

Michelle Walker – Evidential Psychic Medium


BODYWORKERS:

Kristi Jo Coleman – Access Consciousness

David G. Speer – Reflexology and Psychic Readings

Jasa Johnson – Shamanic Healing

 

VENDORS:

Twisted Elements by Debbie – Debbie Domsic Wireless wrapped semi precious gemstones.  All work done in Copper, Sterling Silver and leather.  Cell – 724-462-3214

 

MINI-LECTURES            FREE!

 

Victoria Zaitz, M.L.A., M.T.P.

“How to Expand your Psychic Awareness”

12:15 – 12:45pm

 

