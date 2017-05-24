The 100th Journey Psychic & Healing Fair!
May 24, 2017 Clyde Chafer No comments
brought to you by The Psychic & Healing Guide
August 25 Clyde Chafer No comments
Upcoming Psychic Fairs
Friday, November 17 (1 to 9pm)
Saturday, November 18 (10 to 5pm)
The Holiday Inn
7701 Reynolds Rd.
Mentor, Ohio 44060
CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS
The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. This special 2 day celebration will be our thank you to everyone for supporting us in our mission to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.
The celebration, besides having the top psychics, intuitives, astrologers, palm and tarot card readers, healers and vendors in the area, will have gift bags, door prizes, and free food and refreshments for all!
(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION)
*FREE ADMISSION*
Come get a reading to help you
transition into the Holidays!
The areas top readers including:
Theresa Manjes.…………Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive
Rev. Betty Demchak.……Psychic Medium
Rev. Tim Brainard.……Psychic Medium
Julie Toth.……Angel Card Readings, Psychic Medium
Maya……Tarot Reader, Palmistry
Mary Ann Reiger.……Psychic Medium
Dina Biscotti – Barnes.……Crystal Dice Readings, Intuitive (Saturday only)
Amy Elizabeth.……Clairvoyant, Intuitive (Saturday only)
are there to help you in your quest for self knowledge.
Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics,!!!!!
Also featuring The Merkaba Chamber
(click above for more details)
Great way to enhance your reading!
Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.