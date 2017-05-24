The 100th Journey Psychic & Healing Fair!

May 24, 2017   Clyde Chafer   No comments
The 100th Journey Psychic & Healing Fair!

 brought to you by The Psychic & Healing Guide

August 25  Clyde Chafer   No comments

Upcoming Psychic Fairs

 

Friday, November  17  (1 to 9pm)

Saturday, November 18 (10 to 5pm)

The Holiday Inn
7701 Reynolds Rd.
Mentor, Ohio 44060

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS

 

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. This special 2 day celebration will be our thank you to everyone for supporting us in our mission to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.

The celebration, besides having the top psychics, intuitives, astrologers, palm and  tarot card readers, healers and vendors in the area, will have gift bags, door prizes, and free food and refreshments for all!

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION)

 

*FREE ADMISSION*

Come get a reading to help you
transition into the Holidays!

The areas top readers including:

Theresa Manjes.…………Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Rev. Betty Demchak.……Psychic Medium

Rev. Tim Brainard.……Psychic Medium

Julie Toth.……Angel Card Readings, Psychic Medium

Maya……Tarot Reader, Palmistry

Mary Ann Reiger.……Psychic Medium

Dina Biscotti – Barnes.……Crystal Dice Readings, Intuitive (Saturday only)

Amy Elizabeth.……Clairvoyant, Intuitive (Saturday only)

are there to help you in your quest for self knowledge.

Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics,!!!!!

Also featuring The Merkaba Chamber merk pic 2

(click above for more details)

Great way to enhance your reading!

Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.

 

 

Dates of upcoming 2017 Psychic Fairs:

  • November 17 & 18 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.) 100th PSYCHIC FAIR TWO DAY EVENT!

 2018

* January 19, 20 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* March 9, 10 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* May 11, 12 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* July 13, 14 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* September 14, 15 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* November 9, 10 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd)

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION

PLEASE CALL  CLYDE AT 440-223-1392

Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance.  For an accommodation please send to The Journey 111 Villa Dr. Pittsburgh, PA. 15214

 

Posted in: Featured, Journey Events  
«
»

Leave a Reply