Surviving the Lifting of the Veil

In dance the veil is used to slowly reveal the truth or the core of a person. Mediums might think of the veil as the barrier between the living and the dead. Shamans may think of the veil as the membrane between worlds. Psychologists might think of the veil as barriers within a person’s own mind that, as they fall away, help a person have more control over themselves and how they interact in the world. Activists my talk about the veil as illusion or hypocrisy in the modern world. Veils in weddings developed from the tradition of women wearing their hair long at their weddings to symbolize their virginity but became a cultural symbol of spiritually protecting the bride on a day where her emotions make her more vulnerable. Regardless of what ‘veil’ is used for it refers to some sort of barrier between what is known and what is not known. To drop, pierce or lift the veil is to never be the same again. Intense changes usually follow whether that be from insight or from transformation of a more intense kind. Perhaps this happens when someone decides to get very honest with themselves or others. Perhaps this refers to a spiritual experience which changes them forever. It may even involve a crisis of physical illness or injury. Regardless, the ride after the change can be a tough one. What are some ways to better handle the stress of intense change?

Clarity, perseverance, decisiveness, support and courage are some of the most needed personality skills when making intense changes or going through major life changes. When changes are positive but a person has spent a long time in abusive or bad situations it’s not uncommon for a person without these characteristics to let the past rule the future rather than influence it. It is incredibly important to take time for clarity in life. Whether that is a formal meditation practice or simply taking a drive to think from time to time, self-reflection is vital. In alchemy, we set up mirrors near the stills because the devil does not like to see his own reflection. This helps keep our preparations pure. Honest reflection forces a person to face their own ‘devil.’ Many times, once brought to the light of consciousness, shadows within a person fade or disappear entirely. Moonlight is generally more reflective in nature than sunlight and some find it beneficial to let their hair down and sit in the moonlight when pondering on reflective things. It is easy to be distracted by a person’s feelings during reflection but asking oneself what outcome is wanted and why repeatedly until a decision is made is helpful for many. This conscious decision making prevents unconscious decisions ruled by bodily urges such as an out of control fight or flight reflex or the various cravings humans are prone to.

Once committed to a course of action, perseverance is needed. When times of action arise, reminding the self why that decision was made and then following through is necessary. Once a sailor has decided which way he, she or they wishes to go the motion of the wind and waves- the changing circumstances around the issue- are only relevant as far as which way to make adjustments. These are no longer permitted to blow the ship off course because of the sailor’s decisiveness, commitment and perseverance.

To have such perseverance a person needs courage and support. Displaying courage, for some, can be as easy as deciding that they will or as easy as taking on a self-image of being a courageous person. When these shrink back they will ask themselves what sort of person they want to be, a courageous one or a cowardly one. Others find that spending time with roses, which have the energy signature of courage just before they bloom and help support courageous opening of the heart, or meditating on this image to be helpful in building this characteristic. Roses for consumption are best picked in the last twenty minutes before dawn on full moon nights when they are most potent and should not be picked from near the road. These are excellent in salads, oil, tea, or butters and have no contraindications and are safe during pregnancy. It is best to tell the plant why you want to pick the roses beforehand, get permission from the plant, and thank it for its help. When this is done usually less plant matter is needed for more powerful effects.

There comes a time in each person’s life where they realize they have reached the end of their ability and they need assistance, especially after or during major changes. Not everyone has a human support system. Though this is certainly useful for some it is not necessary for victory in overcoming and integrating life’s challenges and changes. Prayer, personal ritual, meditation, and time in nature are all ways the spiritual world can be a source of strength and support. Those with unreliable human support systems should create habits that include these so that they will have more resilience when challenges arise. Often if a person waits until the challenge is presentit is too late to start the habits. Carrying on such habitual fortitude building behaviors in times of peace also creates a spiritual momentum that can help a person move through challenges more directly and swiftly than if they are not performed consistently. The key to effective habits is they are enjoyable most of the time and they create a sense of connection to the spiritual. What makes a practice powerful is the relationship that’s developed rather than a show or an ego trip.

The veil lifts from time to time. New worlds are experienced, a new self occurs. By applying these suggestions regularly before crisis you can be ready for these times in order to experience them fully and more safely. Blessings on your path.

Rebekah Laughing Crow Gamble is an intersex holistic practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA. They are the CEO of Embody Healing, LLC and the founder of the American Shamanism Movement. Laughing Crow has released six books. They also run an online education center and travel throughout nine countries regularly working with tribes and local communities. They offer sixty different modalities but their primary choices are herbalism, alchemy and shamanism. Laughing Crow has also been a member of the clergy since 1996. You can contact them through rebekahgambleholisticpractitioner.com.