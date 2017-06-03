The Journey Psychic Fair brought to you by The Psychic & Healing Guide

Friday, July 7 (1 to 9pm)

Saturday, July 8 (11 to 5pm)

The Holiday Inn

7701 Reynolds Rd.

Mentor, Ohio 44060

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION)

*FREE ADMISSION*

Come get a reading to help you

transition into Spring!

The areas top readers including:

Theresa Manjes. …………Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Rev. Betty Demchak. ……Psychic Medium

Rev. Tim Brainard. ……Psychic Medium

Maya ……Tarot Reader, Palmistry

Mary Ann Reiger. ……Psychic Medium

Tracie Reddin-Frick. ……Psychic Medium, Tarot Reader

are there to help you in your quest for self knowledge.

Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics,!!!!!

Bodyworker:

Diane T. Kopp

has focused on energy healing, channeling, facilitating workshops and teaching for more than 15 years. Her love of the Divine, the Universe, the natural world and people propels her towards this enriching life of love, heart-centeredness and service. www.natureoracle.com 440-951-0816 (home) 440-487-1211 (cell)

Vendors:

Jan Mennell

is an author. She studied journalism and interior design at the University of Maryland and attended the Columbus International School in Spain. She has been a member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), and has lived, worked, and traveled in many places across America and around the world. Recently retired from residential and commercial design, she has come full circle. She always knew she was destined to write a book, and when her best friend passed from cancer, Jan received so many signs from the universe relating to her, that she just knew she was being told that now is the time to write a book about all the signs around us. Signs guide us through our everyday lives – we just need to be open and aware. Jan is now talking to as many people as she can to hear their stories about signs to include with her own, as lessons for others. Jan has come full circle once again, moving back to her home state of Ohio to be near her two children and their growing families. She resides in Granville, Ohio with her husband and Golden Retriever (whose many adventures may be her next book) Follow along on twitter and Instagram: @jdmennell. http://janmennell.com

(click above for more details)



Great way to enhance your reading!

Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.

Dates of upcoming 2017 Psychic Fairs:

July 7 & 8 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

September 15 & 16 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

Sunday, October 28 Psychic Cruise on the Nautica Queen

November 10 & 11 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)