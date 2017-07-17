The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair!

Upcoming Psychic Fairs

 

Friday, January 19  (1 to 9pm)

Saturday, January 20 (11 to 5pm)

The Holiday Inn
7701 Reynolds Rd.
Mentor, Ohio 44060

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS

 

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission  is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.

 

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION)

 

*FREE ADMISSION*

Come get a reading to help you
transition into the Holidays!

 

THE AREAS TOP READERS ARE THERE TO HELP GUIDE YOU:

Theresa ManjesAstrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.

Rev. Betty DemchakPsychic Medium

A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019

Rev. Tim BrainardPsychic Medium

One of the most respected Psychic Mediums in the Midwest. For over 40 years Rev. Tim has been serving Spirit and helping thousands of people in quest for information and direction.

Maya Palmistry, Tarot Reader, Intuitive

Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings.

MaryAnn ReigerPsychic Medium

Psychic-Medium and Reiki Master, accurate and caring.  Enjoy a reading with an experienced, compassionate professional with over 20 years of experience.

 

Princess PetalsTarot, Angel Cards, Clairvoyant

The Princess is a natural psychic/medium and empath with clairvoyant gifts. She offers spiritual insights with intuitive tarot and Angel readings, she often tunes into a person’s higher self, spirit guide, totem animal or guardian angel. She especially enjoys supporting others in empowering themselves to make positive changes in their lives.

Rev. Rachelle Gehman – Psychic Medium, Spiritual Guidance

has been doing readings for over 10 years professionally. At the age of five, she began and work with aunt, Rev. Anne Gehman, who is a retired psychic/medium at Lily Dale Assembly in New York. She is well educated in the field of Spirituality and Metaphysics, and is a professional Psychic Medium. Rev. Rachelle is a gifted psychic/medium that provides evidence based readings from spirit, and spiritual guidance.

Angelique Sunagel – Tarot, Intuitive

specializes in: Intuitive Readings and Coaching, Reiki Energy Healing and Clearing, Mediumship, Oracle and Tarot, Angels and Spirit Guides, Spiritual Coaching. Readings over Email, Skype, and Phone. Call 330-391-0026

 

LeFerna – Clairaudient, Clairsentient, Intuitive Dowser, Psychic 

Focusing on divination she will read your energy with the help of your loved ones, spirit guides and her heavenly son Destin. Also, find Destin and LeFerna at theblogginggodling.com where they do automatic writing helping those who are grieving for passed loved ones. All proceeds go to The Destin James Story.

Rev. Kathleen CarusoPast Life Readings, Intuitive (Friday only)

Graduate of Fellowships of the Spirit, Over 300 readings since 2012. I’m a Clairvoyant, Clairaudience. Owner/Operator of Psychic Touch Nails in Willoughby, OH.

Julie TothAngel Card Readings, Psychic Medium (Friday only)

Spiritual counselor, and L.M.T. serving Northern Ohio.
It is an honor to channel your loved ones and help heal your heart.

Amy ElizabethClairvoyant, Intuitive (Saturday only)

BA Psychology. Third generation psychic. Gifted clairvoyant, claircognizant & Clairsentient. Card readings, remote viewing, mediumship, psychometry. Dealing in matters of Love, relationships and money. Available for group, phone and private readings.

 are there to help you in your quest for self knowledge.

Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics,!!!!!

VENDORS:

Ascention with Kristi Jo

With the use of bodywork, Access Consciousness, essential oils, yoga and meditation, Ascention will help you connect to your higher self. For more information, call Kristi at 412-716-2191at  www.thejourneymag.com/ascension

 

 

Rishis Institute of Metaphysics

Esoteric teachings on dynamic metaphysical laws that help you to help yourself in removing blocks of energy that keep you stuck in old patterns.  Evening classes on the Path of Light course are by donation.  Stop by our table  for more information on the greatest journey of Knowing Thyself.

 

Christina Zaccarine

Meg Marrelli

are level three Reiki Master Practitioners. Come get a Reiki treatment with complementary Chakra cleansing and balancing. Relaxing and peaceful treatment lasts about 20 minutes.

 

Katie Augustine, LMC

Speaker, Minister, Coach. Live your magic and make a bigger impact! Coach Katie motivates clients across the nation to create a vision for their life, re-pattern their thinking, and take actions to become the man/woman in the vision. Email:    MagicMakerKt@yahoo.com         www.MagicMakerCoaching.com

 

Bath Fitters

For over 30 years we have been remodeling thousands of homes, apartment buildings, hotels and other multi-unit properties across North America. Today, our product line includes bathtubs, shower bases, bath and shower walls, domed ceilings, tub and shower doors and accessories.

 

Natural Image Care by Camille Louise Jarmusz, CH

Presenting our Certified Organic, Healing, Anti-Aging Skin Care Treatment Product System, Intuitive Healing Energy & Body work, Hypnosis & NLP program. Enjoy a FREE intuitive healing FACIAL to see what’s possible for your skin rejuvenation, a free intuitive consultation for your breakthrough healing hypnosis & NLP work or a Twenty, thirty or sixty minute  intuitive energy healing & body work session. What would you love to change in your life?  www.naturalimagecare.com

 

White Barn Healing Arts Center

Crystals and items related to crystals (jewelry, cages, etc.)
Clearing items such as palo santo, sage sticks, incense, sonic lite charcoal, Florida Water, smudge bowls
20 minute combination healing session including guided meditation, Reiki and crystal work  330-281-1387  http://www.whitebarnhealingarts.org/

Sole Release

 
Drop by and take a moment to treat your feet to a relaxing, detoxifying Ionic Foot Bath and Reflexology/Foot Massage. As your Sole Release, we celebrate HAPPY FEET which create HEALTHY FEET for the Mind/Body/Soul! For more information call MY Davis at 216.773.4064.  Michelle “MY” Davis LMT, CAREgiver, Sacred Passage Doula, Media Artist & then some!

 

 

 

 

Also featuring The Merkaba Chamber merk pic 2

(click above for more details)

Great way to enhance your reading!

Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.

 

 

Dates of upcoming 2017 Psychic Fairs:

  • November 17 & 18 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.) 100th PSYCHIC FAIR TWO DAY EVENT!

 2018

* January 19, 20 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* March 9, 10 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* May 11, 12 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* July 13, 14 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* September 14, 15 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* November 9, 10 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd)

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION

PLEASE CALL  CLYDE AT 440-223-1392

Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance.  For an accommodation please send to The Journey 111 Villa Dr. Pittsburgh, PA. 15214

 

