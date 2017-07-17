The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair!
Friday, January 19 (1 to 9pm)
Saturday, January 20 (11 to 5pm)
The Holiday Inn
7701 Reynolds Rd.
Mentor, Ohio 44060
The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.
(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION)
Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive
Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.
Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium
A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019
Rev. Tim Brainard – Psychic Medium
One of the most respected Psychic Mediums in the Midwest. For over 40 years Rev. Tim has been serving Spirit and helping thousands of people in quest for information and direction.
Maya – Palmistry, Tarot Reader, Intuitive
Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings.
MaryAnn Reiger – Psychic Medium
Psychic-Medium and Reiki Master, accurate and caring. Enjoy a reading with an experienced, compassionate professional with over 20 years of experience.
Princess Petals – Tarot, Angel Cards, Clairvoyant
The Princess is a natural psychic/medium and empath with clairvoyant gifts. She offers spiritual insights with intuitive tarot and Angel readings, she often tunes into a person’s higher self, spirit guide, totem animal or guardian angel. She especially enjoys supporting others in empowering themselves to make positive changes in their lives.
Rev. Rachelle Gehman – Psychic Medium, Spiritual Guidance
has been doing readings for over 10 years professionally. At the age of five, she began and work with aunt, Rev. Anne Gehman, who is a retired psychic/medium at Lily Dale Assembly in New York. She is well educated in the field of Spirituality and Metaphysics, and is a professional Psychic Medium. Rev. Rachelle is a gifted psychic/medium that provides evidence based readings from spirit, and spiritual guidance.
Angelique Sunagel – Tarot, Intuitive
specializes in: Intuitive Readings and Coaching, Reiki Energy Healing and Clearing, Mediumship, Oracle and Tarot, Angels and Spirit Guides, Spiritual Coaching. Readings over Email, Skype, and Phone. Call 330-391-0026
LeFerna – Clairaudient, Clairsentient, Intuitive Dowser, Psychic
Focusing on divination she will read your energy with the help of your loved ones, spirit guides and her heavenly son Destin. Also, find Destin and LeFerna at theblogginggodling.com where they do automatic writing helping those who are grieving for passed loved ones. All proceeds go to The Destin James Story.
Rev. Kathleen Caruso – Past Life Readings, Intuitive (Friday only)
Graduate of Fellowships of the Spirit, Over 300 readings since 2012. I’m a Clairvoyant, Clairaudience. Owner/Operator of Psychic Touch Nails in Willoughby, OH.
Julie Toth – Angel Card Readings, Psychic Medium (Friday only)
Spiritual counselor, and L.M.T. serving Northern Ohio.
It is an honor to channel your loved ones and help heal your heart.
Amy Elizabeth – Clairvoyant, Intuitive (Saturday only)
BA Psychology. Third generation psychic. Gifted clairvoyant, claircognizant & Clairsentient. Card readings, remote viewing, mediumship, psychometry. Dealing in matters of Love, relationships and money. Available for group, phone and private readings.
VENDORS:
Ascention with Kristi Jo
With the use of bodywork, Access Consciousness, essential oils, yoga and meditation, Ascention will help you connect to your higher self. For more information, call Kristi at 412-716-2191at www.thejourneymag.com/ascension
Rishis Institute of Metaphysics
Esoteric teachings on dynamic metaphysical laws that help you to help yourself in removing blocks of energy that keep you stuck in old patterns. Evening classes on the Path of Light course are by donation. Stop by our table for more information on the greatest journey of Knowing Thyself.
are level three Reiki Master Practitioners. Come get a Reiki treatment with complementary Chakra cleansing and balancing. Relaxing and peaceful treatment lasts about 20 minutes.
For over 30 years we have been remodeling thousands of homes, apartment buildings, hotels and other multi-unit properties across North America. Today, our product line includes bathtubs, shower bases, bath and shower walls, domed ceilings, tub and shower doors and accessories.
Natural Image Care by Camille Louise Jarmusz, CH
Drop by and take a moment to treat your feet to a relaxing, detoxifying Ionic Foot Bath and Reflexology/Foot Massage. As your Sole Release, we celebrate HAPPY FEET which create HEALTHY FEET for the Mind/Body/Soul! For more information call MY Davis at 216.773.4064. Michelle “MY” Davis LMT, CAREgiver, Sacred Passage Doula, Media Artist & then some!
Also featuring The Merkaba Chamber
(click above for more details)
