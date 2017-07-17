The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.

Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.

Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium

A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019

Rev. Tim Brainard – Psychic Medium

One of the most respected Psychic Mediums in the Midwest. For over 40 years Rev. Tim has been serving Spirit and helping thousands of people in quest for information and direction.



Maya – Palmistry, Tarot Reader, Intuitive



Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings.



MaryAnn Reiger – Psychic Medium

Psychic-Medium and Reiki Master, accurate and caring. Enjoy a reading with an experienced, compassionate professional with over 20 years of experience.



Princess Petals – Tarot, Angel Cards, Clairvoyant

The Princess is a natural psychic/medium and empath with clairvoyant gifts. She offers spiritual insights with intuitive tarot and Angel readings, she often tunes into a person’s higher self, spirit guide, totem animal or guardian angel. She especially enjoys supporting others in empowering themselves to make positive changes in their lives.

Rev. Rachelle Gehman – Psychic Medium, Spiritual Guidance

has been doing readings for over 10 years professionally. At the age of five, she began and work with aunt, Rev. Anne Gehman, who is a retired psychic/medium at Lily Dale Assembly in New York. She is well educated in the field of Spirituality and Metaphysics, and is a professional Psychic Medium. Rev. Rachelle is a gifted psychic/medium that provides evidence based readings from spirit, and spiritual guidance.



Angelique Sunagel – Tarot, Intuitive

specializes in: Intuitive Readings and Coaching, Reiki Energy Healing and Clearing, Mediumship, Oracle and Tarot, Angels and Spirit Guides, Spiritual Coaching. Readings over Email, Skype, and Phone. Call 330-391-0026