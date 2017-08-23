Mind Body Spirit Healing Expo

August 23, 2017   Clyde Chafer   No comments
Mind Body Spirit Healing Expo

Monroeville Convention Center

September 30 and October 1

Two days of lectures, workshops, demonstrations to spark you to higher levels of consciousness. Vendors featuring; nutrition, bodywork, art, crystals, organics, psychic readings, animal communication, music, astrology, aura imagery and much more!

FEATURING:

James Van Praagh – Evidential Psychic Medium, Author and TV Personality

George Noory of Coast to Coast AM

 

 

Lindsay Wagner-Meditation Teacher,
Author and Former Star of The Bionic Woman

 

 

 

 

 

Wendy Bell – Former Pittsburgh Anchorwoman

 

 

 

 

 

Dr. Linda Backman – Past Life Regression Therapist

Soul Evolution:

Life Purpose and Interplanetary Experience

 

 

 

Carole J. Obley

Messages from the Other Side

Connecting with Spirit – Gallery Readings

 

 *PLUS*

 

THE PYRAMID IS COMING!

Featuring a one-of-a-kind

17′ Copper and Crystal Pyramid! 

Included in The Mind – Body –  Spirit – Healing Expo will be a one of a kind copper and crystal pyramid. This 17′ tall Pyramid was built at the same slope as the Great Pyramid of Giza. The 3/4 inch copper tubing frame has crystals inside to enhance the high frequency that is already generated by the copper and sacred geometry engineering of the Pyramid. Below the apex is a softball size sphere of amethyst. There is a 12′ chamber inside, we have named “Shiva’s Realm” for attendees to experience not only the energetic qualities of the copper and crystals, but a laser and sound presentation within.

Check out The Merkaba Chamber!

Merkaba Banner use

 

 

 

 

