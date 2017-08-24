The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair

 brought to you by The Psychic & Healing Guide

Upcoming Psychic Fairs

 

Friday, September 15  (1 to 9pm)

Saturday, September 16 (11 to 5pm)

The Holiday Inn
7701 Reynolds Rd.
Mentor, Ohio 44060

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION)

 

*FREE ADMISSION*

Come get a reading to help you
transition into Spring!

The areas top readers including:

Theresa Manjes.…………Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Rev. Betty Demchak.……Psychic Medium

Rev. Tim Brainard.……Psychic Medium

Julie Toth.……Angel Card Readings, Psychic Medium

Maya……Tarot Reader, Palmistry

Mary Ann Reiger.……Psychic Medium

Tracie Reddin-Frick.……Psychic Medium, Tarot Reader

Amy Elizabeth.……Clairvoyant, Intuitive (Saturday only)

 are there to help you in your quest for self knowledge.

Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics,!!!!!

Also featuring The Merkaba Chamber merk pic 2

(click above for more details)

Great way to enhance your reading!

Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.

Dates of upcoming 2017 Psychic Fairs:

  • September 15 & 16 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

  • Sunday, October 28 Psychic Cruise on the Nautica Queen

  • November 17 & 18 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)                         100th PSYCHIC FAIR TWO DAY EVENT!

 2018

* January 19, 20 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* March 9, 10 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* May 11, 12 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* July 13, 14 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* September 14, 15 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)

* November 9, 10 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd)

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION

PLEASE CALL  CLYDE AT 440-223-1392

Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance.  For an accommodation please send to The Journey 111 Villa Dr. Pittsburgh, PA. 15214

 

