The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair
August 24, 2017 Clyde Chafer No comments
brought to you by The Psychic & Healing Guide
August 25 Clyde Chafer No comments
Upcoming Psychic Fairs
Friday, September 15 (1 to 9pm)
Saturday, September 16 (11 to 5pm)
The Holiday Inn
7701 Reynolds Rd.
Mentor, Ohio 44060
CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS
(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION)
*FREE ADMISSION*
Come get a reading to help you
transition into Spring!
The areas top readers including:
Theresa Manjes.…………Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive
Rev. Betty Demchak.……Psychic Medium
Rev. Tim Brainard.……Psychic Medium
Julie Toth.……Angel Card Readings, Psychic Medium
Maya……Tarot Reader, Palmistry
Mary Ann Reiger.……Psychic Medium
Tracie Reddin-Frick.……Psychic Medium, Tarot Reader
Amy Elizabeth.……Clairvoyant, Intuitive (Saturday only)
are there to help you in your quest for self knowledge.
Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics,!!!!!
Also featuring The Merkaba Chamber
(click above for more details)
Great way to enhance your reading!
Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.
Dates of upcoming 2017 Psychic Fairs:
-
September 15 & 16 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.)
-
Sunday, October 28 Psychic Cruise on the Nautica Queen
-
November 17 & 18 Holiday Inn Mentor (Reynolds Rd.) 100th PSYCHIC FAIR TWO DAY EVENT!