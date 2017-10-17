The 100th Journey Psychic & Healing Fair!

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. This special 2 day celebration will be our thank you to everyone for supporting us in our mission to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.

The celebration, besides having the top psychics, intuitives, astrologers, palm and tarot card readers, healers and vendors in the area, will have gift bags, door prizes, and free food and refreshments for all!

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION)

*FREE ADMISSION*

Come get a reading to help you

transition into the Holidays!

THE AREAS TOP READERS ARE THERE TO HELP GUIDE YOU:

Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.

Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium

A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019

Rev. Tim Brainard – Psychic Medium

One of the most respected Psychic Mediums in the Midwest. For over 40 years Rev. Tim has been serving Spirit and helping thousands of people in quest for information and direction.



Maya – Palmistry, Tarot Reader, Intuitive



Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings.



MaryAnn Reiger – Psychic Medium

Psychic-Medium and Reiki Master, accurate and caring. Enjoy a reading with an experienced, compassionate professional with over 20 years of experience.



Princess Petals – Tarot, Angel Cards, Clairvoyant

The Princess is a natural psychic/medium and empath with clairvoyant gifts. She offers spiritual insights with intuitive tarot and Angel readings, she often tunes into a person’s higher self, spirit guide, totem animal or guardian angel. She especially enjoys supporting others in empowering themselves to make positive changes in their lives.

Rev. Rachelle Gehman – Psychic Medium, Spiritual Guidance

has been doing readings for over 10 years professionally. At the age of five, she began and work with aunt, Rev. Anne Gehman, who is a retired psychic/medium at Lily Dale Assembly in New York. She is well educated in the field of Spirituality and Metaphysics, and is a professional Psychic Medium. Rev. Rachelle is a gifted psychic/medium that provides evidence based readings from spirit, and spiritual guidance.



Angelique Sunagel – Tarot, Intuitive

specializes in: Intuitive Readings and Coaching, Reiki Energy Healing and Clearing, Mediumship, Oracle and Tarot, Angels and Spirit Guides, Spiritual Coaching. Readings over Email, Skype, and Phone. Call 330-391-0026

Rev. Kathleen Caruso – Past Life Readings, Intuitive (Friday only)



Graduate of Fellowships of the Spirit, Over 300 readings since 2012. I’m a Clairvoyant, Clairaudience. Owner/Operator of Psychic Touch Nails in Willoughby, OH.

Julie Toth – Angel Card Readings, Psychic Medium (Friday only)

Spiritual counselor, and L.M.T. serving Northern Ohio.

It is an honor to channel your loved ones and help heal your heart.

Amy Elizabeth – Clairvoyant, Intuitive (Saturday only)

BA Psychology. Third generation psychic. Gifted clairvoyant, claircognizant & Clairsentient. Card readings, remote viewing, mediumship, psychometry. Dealing in matters of Love, relationships and money. Available for group, phone and private readings.

Dina Biscotti – Crystal Dice Readings, Intuitive (Saturday only)

will be offering three tools for spiritual guidance. Have a Numerology reading through amethyst crystal dice. Roll the dice and see how numbers can guide you. Soul guidance card readings allow spirit messages from a three card reading. Receive guidance from spirit through Dina by a Spirit Writing. Spirit Writings channel sacred messages in words and images.

are there to help you in your quest for self knowledge.

Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics,!!!!!

VENDORS:

Ascention with Kristi Jo

With the use of bodywork, Access Consciousness, essential oils, yoga and meditation, Ascention will help you connect to your higher self. For more information, call Kristi at 412-716-2191at www.thejourneymag.com/ascension

Sherri Middleton

Young Living Oils Distributor



Essential oils are known for their natural healing qualities. Young Living essential oils are the purest therapeutic grade through their seed to seal guarantee. I offer ways to incorporate a healthier home and life through essential oils. I teach my love of oils. With every ailment…there’s an oil for that ! 216-571-1250 redjam1969@yahoo.com

Momentum 98

Featuring the Relax Fir Infra Red Sauna. Catering those open to new ideas. Progressive natural health foodstore and health supplies. Home of the Relax Far Infrared Sauna. 3509 N. High St. Columbus, Ohio 614-262-7087 Large online order page www.momentum98.com

Christina Zaccarine

Meg Marrelli

are level three Reiki Master Practitioners. Come get a Reiki treatment with complementary Chakra cleansing and balancing. Relaxing and peaceful treatment lasts about 20 minutes.