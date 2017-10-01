The Ego Wants to Upgrade Your Partner

I’ve never once nagged him about the crumbs he’s left all over my apartment, just as I’ve never asked him to change a single behavior, big or small, over the course of our year-long relationship. At first, he was shocked by my not wanting to change or better him in any number of ways that anyone else dating him surely would have – by encouraging him to be cleaner, healthier, or to let go of his vices. I know that that is what the ego does: it seeks to improve our partner, to change him, bit by bit, because it believes that to be its job: to judge and change others. The ego, or, the conscious stream of thoughts with which we identify, says, “If my partner were different, I’d be happy.”

This is detrimental to our relationships, even on a small scale, like requesting that our partner dress a certain way or change his eating habits, even if that change will unequivocally improve the quality of his health and life. Any request to change, either expressed verbally or through passive aggressive behavior, such as a disappointed sigh or a change in our disposition when our partner is exhibiting his or her “negative behavior,” will only cause a rift in our relationship, pushing him away energetically with our disapproving judgements.

A Course in Miracles, a text that uses principles of psychotherapy and spirituality, describes these relationships, ones in which both partners have a list of requirements that the other needs to meet, as special relationships, and says, “In looking at the special relationship, it is necessary first to realize that it involves a great amount of pain. Anxiety, despair, guilt, and attack all enter into it, broken into by periods in which they seem to be gone. All these must be understood for what they are. Whatever form they take, they are always an attack on the self to make the other guilty.” We build our relationships on the foundation of guilt and attack, seeking for our partners to meet our demands, oftentimes not realizing that what we deem as little requests for our partner to change is actually rooted in guilt. I have done this numerous times in past relationships, guilting my ex-boyfriend into changing his schedule, eating healthier, drinking less or being more organized, all from the erroneous belief that my seeking that he change his behavior was from a loving place.

The current paradigm of dating is that we should find someone who “makes us happy,” who is willing to compromise and alter his patterns and habits for the purpose of our appeasement; however, that lets us off the hook in terms of our own responsibility to find peace and joy regardless of the behaviors of others. This is not to say that we should ignore someone’s blatant mistreatment of us, particularly if it falls into the category of abuse, however, what I am advocating is that the next time we hear the incessant voice of our ego telling us to encourage our partner to go to the gym more regularly, quite smoking or fold his sweaters instead of tossing them on the bathroom floor, we stop, observe the desires of our ego and actively choose to not express that desire, instead, releasing it and accepting our partner just as he is. We must release our scripts, the ones our egos create, recognizing that the ego is in a perpetual state of discontent; it always wants more; it always thinks it knows better. It seeks for that which our partner is not, or for that matter, it tells us that our lives would be better if not only our partner were different, but also, if only we were more attractive, successful or “better” in some way.

Instead of focusing on what we want our partner to change, we can express gratitude for what our partner is doing that is positive. Unexpressed appreciation is just as detrimental to a relationship as criticism that is actively communicated. I could focus on how messy my boyfriend is, or I could focus on how he always asks me if I need anything when I go to his house, bringing me drinks, blankets, tissues or anything he think might make me the slightest bit happy. “How can I make your experience better,” he asks, pointing to a bunch of mint ready to be muddled for a mojito. There is always evidence to tell two stories: the story of the ego and the story of appreciation. I could cling to the idea that he should change, or I could focus on all of the reasons why I love him. Both are a choice. The ego wants him to be better. My soul wants to appreciate him and express that appreciation daily.

Oddly enough, it’s that appreciation for him that will elicit from him his best self, meaning, the more I praise him and speak to him with the intention of expressing kindness and releasing judgement, the more he feels supported and his actions and behaviors change. He wants to be healthier, more mindful, more organized and neater the more he sees that I love him and accept him just as he is. That is the paradox of wanting our partner to change: the more we release the need for him to do so, the more he will be driven to change of his own volition.

Scripts are rooted in conditional love. We believe that people have to earn love. We must pay for it by being perfect – beautiful enough, successful enough, skinny enough and we project that belief onto our partners with the expectation that they have to earn our love. The truth is that we can choose to love them right now, in this moment – messy, overweight, and dressed in a jogging outfit that doesn’t match. By releasing our scripts, our relationships will transform for the better, because by becoming conscious of our own ego’s expectations and releasing them, our partner will feel more free, supported, and unconditionally loved.

Jessie Leon is a metaphysical writer and blogger. She shares stories about spirituality and dating on her website www.rebelhippiesoul.com