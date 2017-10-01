The Ego Wants to Upgrade Your Partner

October 01, 2017   Clyde Chafer   No comments
The Ego Wants to Upgrade Your Partner
by Jessie Leon…..My boyfriend leaves a trail of crumbs everywhere he goes.

Even if he is only eating a cracker, he will leave evidence of it on the kitchen floor, the counter, the couch and the hallway. I used to have the urge to follow him around with a vacuum cleaner when we first met. Now, I watch him with endearment, bursting with so much energy and life force as he regales me with stories of his day, pacing back and forth, unwilling to sit for fear that a sedentary position will inhibit the digestive process.

 

Posted in: Featured, Features from The Journey  
«
»

Leave a Reply