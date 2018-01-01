brought to you by The Psychic & Healing Guide

Upcoming Psychic Fairs

Friday, January 19 (1 to 9pm) Saturday, January 20 (11 to 5pm) The Holiday Inn

7701 Reynolds Rd.

Mentor, Ohio 44060 CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION) *FREE ADMISSION* Come get a reading to help you

transition into the Holidays! THE AREAS TOP READERS ARE THERE TO HELP GUIDE YOU: Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings. Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019 Julie Toth – Angel Card Readings, Psychic Medium

Spiritual counselor, and L.M.T. serving Northern Ohio.

It is an honor to channel your loved ones and help heal your heart.

Tracie Redden-Frick – Tarot, Psychic Medium

I am 49. A generational psychic medium. Ordained non-denominational minster and Reiki healer.

Maya – Palmistry, Tarot Reader, Intuitive

Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings.

Rev. Rachelle Gehman – Psychic Medium, Spiritual Guidance has been doing readings for over 10 years professionally. At the age of five, she began and work with aunt, Rev. Anne Gehman, who is a retired psychic/medium at Lily Dale Assembly in New York. She is well educated in the field of Spirituality and Metaphysics, and is a professional Psychic Medium. Rev. Rachelle is a gifted psychic/medium that provides evidence based readings from spirit, and spiritual guidance. Rev. Tim Brainard – Psychic Medium (FRIDAY ONLY)

One of the most respected Psychic Mediums in the Midwest. For over 40 years Rev. Tim has been serving Spirit and helping thousands of people in quest for information and direction. Rev. Kathleen Caruso – Past Life Readings, Intuitive (FRIDAY ONLY)

Graduate of Fellowships of the Spirit, Over 300 readings since 2012. I’m a Clairvoyant, Clairaudience. Owner/Operator of Psychic Touch Nails in Willoughby, OH. Princess Petals – Tarot, Angel Cards, Clairvoyant (SATURDAY ONLY)

The Princess is a natural psychic/medium and empath with clairvoyant gifts. She offers spiritual insights with intuitive tarot and Angel readings, she often tunes into a person’s higher self, spirit guide, totem animal or guardian angel. She especially enjoys supporting others in empowering themselves to make positive changes in their lives. MaryAnn Reiger – Psychic Medium (SATURDAY ONLY) Psychic-Medium and Reiki Master, accurate and caring. Enjoy a reading with an experienced, compassionate professional with over 20 years of experience.



Amy Elizabeth – Clairvoyant, Intuitive (SATURDAY ONLY) BA Psychology. Third generation psychic. Gifted clairvoyant, claircognizant & Clairsentient. Card readings, remote viewing, mediumship, psychometry. Dealing in matters of Love, relationships and money. Available for group, phone and private readings. are there to help you in your quest for self knowledge. Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics,!!!!! VENDORS: T he Healers Way Terrilyn Long is a Certified Transformation Meditation Teacher, Usui/Karuna Reiki Master, Spiritual Cleansing Practitioner, Holistic Life Coach and Bio-Mat Technology Consultant. She works on a referral basis with various medical centers and doctors conducting remote healing sessions for clients all over the country. She meets each client where they’re at on their own spiritual path. www.spiritcleansing.com

Quantum Biofeedback A non-invasive energetic body scan specializing in the natural approach to balancing energy, aligning the body’s electrical impulses, reducing stress, and stimulating the innate ability to heal. Alina Romano, Board Certified Biofeedback Specialist 440.856.5280 flourishwellnessspa@yahoo.com Back 2 Essentials Holistic approach to self healing emotionally physically and spiritually using essential oil‘s. Specializing in Therapeutic grade essential oils that have been used throughout history. For more information, call Josh at 260–443–3288 online order at www.mydoterra.com/joshparks Momentum 98 Featuring the Relax Fir Infra Red Sauna. Catering those open to new ideas. Progressive natural health foodstore and health supplies. Home of the Relax Far Infrared Sauna. 3509 N. High St. Columbus, Ohio 614-262-7087 Large online order page www.momentum98.com

Also featuring The Merkaba Chamber (click above for more details)

Great way to enhance your reading! Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.