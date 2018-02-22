“The Healing & Detoxing Properties

of Far Infrared Light”

Sunday from 12:45 to 1:15pm

FREE! (Must have entrance ticket to the expo)

Healing sessions of Far Infrared Light are becoming a commonplace occurrence in recent years. More and more health professionals, and consumers are becoming aware of the incredible benefits that one can derive by being in a Far Infrared Sauna. Even the Mayo clinic has stated that they recommend it for all of their heart patients. When a person sits in a Far Infrared Sauna, they absorb the light, which pulsates all the water molecules & cells of their body. This increases the core temperature of the body, sparking a healing process, of increasing the metabolism, and the flow of lymph. The results are giving the Far Infrared Sauna a reputation for being one of the best ways to help the body get rid of heavy minerals, and even dioxin.

Phil Wilson has an honors degree in mathematics, and has been exploring healing energies, spiritual realizations, and direct experience for over 40 years. In recent years has given over a four dozen talks on the healing aspects of Far Infrared Light. His talks are not only informative, but also many times quite illuminating. www.momentum98.com