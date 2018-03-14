The Journey Expo Pittsburgh

A Mind, Body and Soul Expo

Saturday, March 17 10am to 7pm

Sunday, March 18 10am to 6pm



209 Mall Boulevard

Monroeville, Pennsylvania 15146

$10 for a one day pass

$15 for a two day pass

Two days of lectures, workshops, demonstrations to spark you to higher levels of consciousness. Vendors featuring; nutrition, bodywork, art, crystals, organics, psychic readings, yoga, music, astrology, aura imagery and much more!



DAILY DISCOUNT HOUR!

PARTICIPATING VENDORS WILL BE OFFERING

DISCOUNTS FROM 4 TO 5 EACH DAY!

NOW IN OUR 20TH YEAR OF PRODUCING EXPOS!

Featuring:

Connecting with Spirit

Saturday



A Serene Space Filled with Bodyworkers & Readers

with a Separate Space for Silent and Guided Meditations

(in the Healing Garden)

Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance. For an accommodation please send to The Journey 111 Villa Dr. Pittsburgh, PA. 15214