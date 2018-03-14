The Journey Expo Pittsburgh
A Mind, Body and Soul Expo
Saturday, March 17 10am to 7pm
Sunday, March 18 10am to 6pm
Monroeville Convention Center
209 Mall Boulevard
Monroeville, Pennsylvania 15146
$10 for a one day pass
$15 for a two day pass
Two days of lectures, workshops, demonstrations to spark you to higher levels of consciousness. Vendors featuring; nutrition, bodywork, art, crystals, organics, psychic readings, yoga, music, astrology, aura imagery and much more!
DAILY DISCOUNT HOUR!
PARTICIPATING VENDORS WILL BE OFFERING
DISCOUNTS FROM 4 TO 5 EACH DAY!
NOW IN OUR 20TH YEAR OF PRODUCING EXPOS!
Featuring:
CAROLE OBLEY
“Messages from the Other Side”
Connecting with Spirit
Saturday
DAVID SMELTZ
“From Reggae to Recovery”
Kim Chestney
“Get Intuitive!”
Hank Baughman –
Talk Show Host/Spiritual Researcher
“Yes We’re Spirits. No We Don’t Die”
Renee Jennings
“Embodiment and Ascension: Earth, Body and Energy’
Jasa Johnson -The Mystic Priestess
“What If!”
VISIT THE HEALING AND MEDITATION GARDEN!
A Serene Space Filled with Bodyworkers & Readers
with a Separate Space for Silent and Guided Meditations
Check out The Merkaba Chamber!
(in the Healing Garden)
Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance. For an accommodation please send to The Journey 111 Villa Dr. Pittsburgh, PA. 15214