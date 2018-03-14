The Journey Expo Pittsburgh

The Journey Expo Pittsburgh

A Mind, Body and Soul Expo

Saturday, March 17    10am to 7pm

  Sunday, March 18     10am to 6pm

 

Monroeville Convention Center
209 Mall Boulevard
Monroeville, Pennsylvania 15146 

(CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS)

 

 CLICK HERE FOR VENDORS APPLICATION

CLICK HERE FOR VENDORS LIST

$10 for a one day pass
$15 for a two day pass

CLICK HERE FOR TICKET ORDER PAGE

Two days of lectures, workshops, demonstrations to spark you to higher levels of consciousness. Vendors featuring; nutrition, bodywork, art, crystals, organics, psychic readings, yoga, music, astrology, aura imagery and much more!

 

DOWNLOAD THE PROGRAM GUIDE HERE

 
DAILY DISCOUNT HOUR!
PARTICIPATING VENDORS WILL BE OFFERING
DISCOUNTS FROM 4 TO 5 EACH DAY!

NOW IN OUR 20TH YEAR OF PRODUCING EXPOS!

Featuring:

CAROLE OBLEY

“Messages from the Other Side”

Connecting with Spirit

 

Saturday

 

 

DAVID SMELTZ

“From Reggae to Recovery”

 

 

 

Kim Chestney

“Get Intuitive!”

 

 

 

Hank Baughman –

Talk Show Host/Spiritual Researcher

“Yes We’re Spirits. No We Don’t Die”

 

 

 

Renee Jennings

“Embodiment and Ascension: Earth, Body and Energy’

 

 

Jasa Johnson -The Mystic Priestess

“What If!”

 

 

 

 

< CLICK HERE FOR MINI LECTURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

VISIT THE HEALING AND MEDITATION GARDEN!

(click here)

A Serene Space Filled with Bodyworkers & Readers

with a Separate Space for Silent and Guided Meditations

Check out The Merkaba Chamber!

Merkaba Banner use(in the Healing Garden)

 

 

 

 

Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance.  For an accommodation please send to The Journey 111 Villa Dr. Pittsburgh, PA. 15214

 

