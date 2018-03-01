brought to you by The Psychic & Healing Guide

Upcoming Psychic Fairs

Friday, March 9 (1 to 9pm) Saturday, March 10 (11 to 5pm) The Holiday Inn

7701 Reynolds Rd.

Mentor, Ohio 44060 CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION) *FREE ADMISSION* Come get a reading to help you

transition into the Holidays! THE AREAS TOP READERS ARE THERE TO HELP GUIDE YOU Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics,!!!!! Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings. Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019

Maya – Palmistry, Tarot Reader, Intuitive

Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings.



Christine Bajorek – Numerology



Numerology gives guidance on your life’s purpose, romance, strengths, and shadows from the numbers in your life such as your birthdate and name. She lives in Ohio and Australia and can be reached via her website LovingByNature.com

Rev. Tim Brainard – Psychic Medium

One of the most respected Psychic Mediums in the Midwest. For over 40 years Rev. Tim has been serving Spirit and helping thousands of people in quest for information and direction.

Julie Toth – Angel Card Readings, Psychic Medium (FRIDAY ONLY)

Spiritual counselor, and L.M.T. serving Northern Ohio.

It is an honor to channel your loved ones and help heal your heart.

Rev. Kathleen Caruso – Past Life Readings, Intuitive (FRIDAY ONLY)

Graduate of Fellowships of the Spirit, Over 300 readings since 2012. I’m a Clairvoyant, Clairaudience. Owner/Operator of Psychic Touch Nails in Willoughby, OH. Princess Petals – Tarot, Angel Cards, Clairvoyant (SATURDAY ONLY)

The Princess is a natural psychic/medium and empath with clairvoyant gifts. She offers spiritual insights with intuitive tarot and Angel readings, she often tunes into a person’s higher self, spirit guide, totem animal or guardian angel. She especially enjoys supporting others in empowering themselves to make positive changes in their lives.

Amy Elizabeth – Clairvoyant, Intuitive (SATURDAY ONLY) BA Psychology. Third generation psychic. Gifted clairvoyant, claircognizant & Clairsentient. Card readings, remote viewing, mediumship, psychometry. Dealing in matters of Love, relationships and money. Available for group, phone and private readings. VENDORS: Back 2 Essentials Holistic approach to self healing emotionally physically and spiritually using essential oil‘s. Specializing in Therapeutic grade essential oils that have been used throughout history. For more information, call Josh at 260–443–3288 online order at www.mydoterra.com/joshparks Alexandra Mandic – LMC Alex is certified Life Mastery Consultant with the Life Mastery Institute. Alex works with clients to help them build their dreams, accelerate their results, and create richer, more fulfilling lives. For more information regarding her coaching programs, contact her at 440-747-7860. www.amtransformationllc.com

Myaderm

is a pain relief cream made with the potent healing molecule CBD. Apply it to a painful area and within minutes the pain subsides. It’s extremely helpful for arthritis, back/knee pain, muscle strains/sprains, acne, bursitis, tendinitis and other various pains. 440-454-5017 or visit www.facebook.com/ MyadermAllan

Also featuring The Merkaba Chamber (click above for more details)

Great way to enhance your reading! Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.