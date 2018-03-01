The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair!
Friday, March 9 (1 to 9pm)
Saturday, March 10 (11 to 5pm)
The Holiday Inn
7701 Reynolds Rd.
Mentor, Ohio 44060
The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.
(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION)
*FREE ADMISSION*
Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics,!!!!!
Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive
Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.
Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium
A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019
Maya – Palmistry, Tarot Reader, Intuitive
Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings.
Christine Bajorek – Numerology
Numerology gives guidance on your life’s purpose, romance, strengths, and shadows from the numbers in your life such as your birthdate and name. She lives in Ohio and Australia and can be reached via her website LovingByNature.com
Rev. Tim Brainard – Psychic Medium
One of the most respected Psychic Mediums in the Midwest. For over 40 years Rev. Tim has been serving Spirit and helping thousands of people in quest for information and direction.
Julie Toth – Angel Card Readings, Psychic Medium (FRIDAY ONLY)
Spiritual counselor, and L.M.T. serving Northern Ohio.
It is an honor to channel your loved ones and help heal your heart.
Rev. Kathleen Caruso – Past Life Readings, Intuitive (FRIDAY ONLY)
Graduate of Fellowships of the Spirit, Over 300 readings since 2012. I’m a Clairvoyant, Clairaudience. Owner/Operator of Psychic Touch Nails in Willoughby, OH.
Princess Petals – Tarot, Angel Cards, Clairvoyant (SATURDAY ONLY)
The Princess is a natural psychic/medium and empath with clairvoyant gifts. She offers spiritual insights with intuitive tarot and Angel readings, she often tunes into a person’s higher self, spirit guide, totem animal or guardian angel. She especially enjoys supporting others in empowering themselves to make positive changes in their lives.
Amy Elizabeth – Clairvoyant, Intuitive (SATURDAY ONLY)
BA Psychology. Third generation psychic. Gifted clairvoyant, claircognizant & Clairsentient. Card readings, remote viewing, mediumship, psychometry. Dealing in matters of Love, relationships and money. Available for group, phone and private readings.
VENDORS:
Back 2 Essentials
Alexandra Mandic – LMC
Alex is certified Life Mastery Consultant with the Life Mastery Institute. Alex works with clients to help them build their dreams, accelerate their results, and create richer, more fulfilling lives. For more information regarding her coaching programs, contact her at 440-747-7860. www.amtransformationllc.com
Myaderm
Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.
Dates of 2018 Fairs