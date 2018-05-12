ACCESS BARS UPCOMING CLASSES

Your Bars Facilitator will provide you with a manual to help assist you in learning the Bars. You can expect to go through the manual, explore the 32 points on the head and learn proper hand positions along with other tools from Access Consciousness. You will be given the opportunity to gift a Bars session twice and also receive two Bars sessions as well!

After you’ve completed one Access Bars class, you are now a Bars Practitioner and can start your own business running people’s Bars! Even if you don’t wish to make a business out of it, learning the Bars process can gift to your life in so many other ways. You can use it with your family, a spouse, with kids, even with co-workers. What would it be like if everyone around you was more calm and at ease? What gift would that be in YOUR world?

Access Bars is the first prerequisite class within Access Consciousness. Once you’ve completed this class, you are then able to attend a plethora of other class offerings by Access Consciousness!

You may also choose to facilitate Bars classes by becoming a Bars Facilitator. To become a Facilitator, you are invited to take two more Bars classes, both at half price! And this is another fun way to create a business (and a future) for yourself.