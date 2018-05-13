The Journey Psychic & Healing Cruise

onboard the Nautica Queen in Cleveland

(westbank of the Flats)



Sunday, June 24



7 to 10pm (boarding at 6:30)

Cost: $60



READINGS ARE NO MORE THAN $25 FOR 15 TO 20 MINUTES.

*NOTE* NO TICKETS MAILED OUT – YOUR PAYPAL CONFIRMATION IS YOUR RECEIPT AND YOU WILL BE ADDED TO THE BOARDING LIST UPON PAYMENT

INCLUDES A DELICIOUS BUFFET DINNER!

Please come join as we take to the water for a Summertime Psychic Fair.



Not only will you get the to see the beautiful Lake Erie sunset off the coast of Cleveland, you will be able to get a reading, do a bit of shopping and perhaps pamper yourself with a massage or other bodywork. Plus, included in your ticket there will be a full buffet with a variety of delicious food.

* PLUS *

Everyone onboard will receive a gift bag with all kinds goodies – including some with free half hour sessions with our readers and great gifts from the vendors!

Psychics that will be onboard:

(All readings are no more than $25 for 15 minutes)

Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.



Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium



A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019



Rev. Tim Brainard – Psychic Medium

One of the most respected Psychic Mediums in the Midwest. For over 40 years Rev. Tim has been serving Spirit and helping thousands of people in quest for information and direction.





Mary Ann Reiger – Psychic,Medium, Medical Intuitive

Psychic, Medium and Reiki Master. Over 20 years experience, accurate, compassionate and helpful. Combines intuition and energy healing. Individual appointments, parties and email readings. Visit www.energy-circle.com or facebook.com/maryannreigerintuitive or email at mreiger@sbcglobal.net 216-312-0010

Tracie Redden-Frick – Psychic Medium, Tarot



A generational psychic medium. Ordained non-denominational minster and Reiki healer.

Julie Toth – Angel Card Reader, Psychic Medium

Spiritual counselor, and L.M.T. serving Northern Ohio.

It is an honor to channel your loved ones and help heal your heart.



Maya – Palmistry, Intuitive

Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings.



Stephanie Charles – Akashic Records



Akashic Records Consultant and teacher, Intuitive and Medium. Has 10 years of experience working in the Akashic Records as well as teaching others. Available for readings, events and workshops. Visit www.symmetryof8.wordpress.com or call 724-799-4200

Carol Ruth – Astrology, Tarot, Past Lives, Medium

has been reading for people who needed guidance in their lives for over 45 years. She had studied may areas of the Psychic Realms, in order to bring to others the tools and knowledge necessary that a good counselor should possess. As a Professional Astrologer (PMAFA), she holds an Accreditation Certificate awarded in 1986, which is recognized in the World. www.psychiccarolruth.net



Rachelle Gehman – Psychic Medium



Rachelle is well educated in the field of Spirituality and Metaphysics, and is a professional Psychic Medium. Rachelle provides evidence based readings from spirit, and spiritual guidance. “I will connect with spirit to help “light your path,”and provide insight and spiritual guidance to navigate your unique life journey. She provides accurate readings to help heal, give insight and guidance. (269) 779-6807. www.solefocused.com

Christine Bajorek – Numerology



Numerology gives guidance on your life’s purpose, romance, strengths, and shadows from the numbers in your life such as your birthdate and name. She lives in Ohio and Australia and can be reached via her website LovingByNature.com

Healers that will be onboard:

Christina Zaccarine



is a graduate of Gilmour Academy and Ohio Wesleyan University.

Christina is certified as a Master Level 3 Reiki practitioner. She is also certified to provide essential oil detox treatments. Christina loves providing Reiki & detox treatments to help her clients heal and live healthier lives. She enjoys practicing her blend of healing arts in addition to the fun-filled education she provides through her Pure Romance home party business. 440-710-4595

Vendors that will be onboard:

Jordan Essentials

Chris Mysnyk, Director with Jordan Essentials. Offering All Natural Skin Care Products, along with our exclusive line of Topical Magnesium. Visit my store to place orders/view our Catalog. Looking for Consultants to start a Rewarding JE Career in your area. www.myjestore.com/ChrisMysnyk Email me at: cmysnyk528@yahoo.com

Myaderm

is a pain relief cream made with the potent healing molecule CBD. Apply it to a painful area and within minutes the pain subsides. It’s extremely helpful for arthritis, back/knee pain, muscle strains/sprains, acne, bursitis, tendinitis and other various pains. 440-454-5017 or visit www.facebook.com/ MyadermAllan

Deena Lambert

Young Living Essential Oils

*NOTE* NO TICKETS MAILED OUT YOUR PAYPAL CONFIRMATION IS YOUR RECEIPT AND YOU WILL BE ADDED TO THE BOARDING LIST UPON PAYMENT Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance. For an accommodation please send to The Journey 111 Villa Dr. Pittsburgh, PA. 15214