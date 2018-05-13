The Journey Psychic & Healing Cruise
onboard the Nautica Queen in Cleveland
(westbank of the Flats)
Sunday, June 24
7 to 10pm (boarding at 6:30)
Cost: $60
READINGS ARE NO MORE THAN $25 FOR 15 TO 20 MINUTES.
INCLUDES A DELICIOUS BUFFET DINNER!
Please come join as we take to the water for a Summertime Psychic Fair.
Not only will you get the to see the beautiful Lake Erie sunset off the coast of Cleveland, you will be able to get a reading, do a bit of shopping and perhaps pamper yourself with a massage or other bodywork. Plus, included in your ticket there will be a full buffet with a variety of delicious food.
* PLUS *
Everyone onboard will receive a gift bag with all kinds goodies – including some with free half hour sessions with our readers and great gifts from the vendors!
Psychics that will be onboard:
(All readings are no more than $25 for 15 minutes)
Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive
Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.
Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium
A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019
Rev. Tim Brainard – Psychic Medium
One of the most respected Psychic Mediums in the Midwest. For over 40 years Rev. Tim has been serving Spirit and helping thousands of people in quest for information and direction.
Mary Ann Reiger – Psychic,Medium, Medical Intuitive
Tracie Redden-Frick – Psychic Medium, Tarot
A generational psychic medium. Ordained non-denominational minster and Reiki healer.
Julie Toth – Angel Card Reader, Psychic Medium
Spiritual counselor, and L.M.T. serving Northern Ohio.
It is an honor to channel your loved ones and help heal your heart.
Maya – Palmistry, Intuitive
Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings.
Stephanie Charles – Akashic Records
Akashic Records Consultant and teacher, Intuitive and Medium. Has 10 years of experience working in the Akashic Records as well as teaching others. Available for readings, events and workshops. Visit www.symmetryof8.wordpress.com or call 724-799-4200
Carol Ruth – Astrology, Tarot, Past Lives, Medium
has been reading for people who needed guidance in their lives for over 45 years. She had studied may areas of the Psychic Realms, in order to bring to others the tools and knowledge necessary that a good counselor should possess. As a Professional Astrologer (PMAFA), she holds an Accreditation Certificate awarded in 1986, which is recognized in the World. www.psychiccarolruth.net
Rachelle Gehman – Psychic Medium
Rachelle is well educated in the field of Spirituality and Metaphysics, and is a professional Psychic Medium. Rachelle provides evidence based readings from spirit, and spiritual guidance. “I will connect with spirit to help “light your path,”and provide insight and spiritual guidance to navigate your unique life journey. She provides accurate readings to help heal, give insight and guidance. (269) 779-6807. www.solefocused.com
Christine Bajorek – Numerology
Numerology gives guidance on your life’s purpose, romance, strengths, and shadows from the numbers in your life such as your birthdate and name. She lives in Ohio and Australia and can be reached via her website LovingByNature.com
Healers that will be onboard:
Christina Zaccarine
is a graduate of Gilmour Academy and Ohio Wesleyan University.
Christina is certified as a Master Level 3 Reiki practitioner. She is also certified to provide essential oil detox treatments. Christina loves providing Reiki & detox treatments to help her clients heal and live healthier lives. She enjoys practicing her blend of healing arts in addition to the fun-filled education she provides through her Pure Romance home party business. 440-710-4595
Vendors that will be onboard:
Jordan Essentials
Chris Mysnyk, Director with Jordan Essentials. Offering All Natural Skin Care Products, along with our exclusive line of Topical Magnesium. Visit my store to place orders/view our Catalog. Looking for Consultants to start a Rewarding JE Career in your area. www.myjestore.com/ChrisMysnyk Email me at: cmysnyk528@yahoo.com
Myaderm
Deena Lambert
Young Living Essential Oils
