ACCESS BARS UPCOMING CLASSES

SATURDAY, MARCH 14 FROM 10 TO 5:30pm



The Residence Inn

Mentor Ohio

Call for details: Kristi at 412-716-2191

Have you ever wished or asked for something to change in your life? A relationship, a health issue, your money flows? Yet, no matter how hard you tried, you didn’t see the change you somehow knew was possible? Well, what if 8 hours could change your whole life? What if creating new possibilities and happiness was easy once you had the right toolbox to change things?

I’ll be facilitating soon on something called Access Bars. What is Access Bars? ‘The Bars’ is a touch point therapy that quiets the mind, brings us back into balance and creates ease, peace and a sense of well-being like a massage or meditation, except so much more.

What’s class like?

​A ton of tools. Choose what works for you. Receive 2 sessions of Bars®. Gift 2 sessions of Bars®. Get a manual full of questions, techniques and a whole new toolbox of change. Breathe. Relax. Get Clarity. Be empowered to change anything!

What are the benefits of having your Bars ‘run’?

FUN, PEACE, JOY & EASE in every aspect of your life

People or situations that once ‘drove ya nuts’ no longer bother you or cause problems

Release stress, anxiety, and depression

An easier time for kids & adults in social, academic and emotional situations

In this class, you will learn:

Tools and techniques to create change in whatever area of your life you are looking to create change and more.

How to ‘run’ bars on others; you will receive two Bars® sessions AND gift two Bars® sessions.

After you complete the class, you will be qualified to gift Access Bars® to others which may include your family, friends as well as paying clients.

What is it you’ve always known should be possible but have never been able to find?

Let’s explore what else is truly possible!

March 14, 2020

Time: 10am- 5:30pm

Cost: $350 – $175 (if repeating or ages 16 to 18