The Journey Psychic & Healing Cruise

onboard the Nautica Queen in Cleveland

(westbank of the Flats)



Sunday, July 17



7 to 10pm (boarding at 6:30)

DISCOUNTS FOR GROUPS – (FIVE OR MORE AVAILABLE)

call Clyde at 440-223-1392

Cost: $60



READINGS ARE NO MORE THAN $30 FOR 15 TO 20 MINUTES.

*NOTE* NO TICKETS MAILED OUT – YOUR PAYPAL CONFIRMATION IS YOUR RECEIPT AND YOU WILL BE ADDED TO THE BOARDING LIST UPON PAYMENT

INCLUDES A DELICIOUS BUFFET DINNER!

Please come join as we take to the water for a Summertime Psychic Fair.



Not only will you get the to see the beautiful Lake Erie sunset off the coast of Cleveland, you will be able to get a reading, do a bit of shopping and perhaps pamper yourself with a massage or other bodywork. Plus, included in your ticket there will be a full buffet with a variety of delicious food.

* PLUS *

Everyone onboard will receive a gift bag with all kinds goodies – including some with free half hour sessions with our readers and great gifts from the vendors!

Readers that will be onboard:

(All readings are no more than $30 for 15 to 20 minutes)

Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.



Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium



A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019



Michelle Falcone – Medium, Tarot



Michelle is a Gifted Intuitive, Card Reader, Medium and Channel. Her readings encourage her clients to step into their own gifts, intuition, power and purpose and to express it to the world in ways that empower themselves and those around them. To schedule, text 216-240-9423 or message at www.facebook.com/comehometoyourheart

Rose – Dream Interpretation



“Intuitive tarot reader and spiritualist, Vivonne connects with humans from all over the world to deliver effective and compassionate messages to their Higher Self. Passionate about inclusivity and free will, she consensually reads the tarot in an approach that offers her the unique opportunity of seeing the unconscious workings of the mind and how it affects humans’ motivations in their everyday life.” Email address at info@vivonne.net, and website is www.thatpriestess.com.

Angie Agnoni – Intuitive Astrologer, Tarot Reader

Angie will meet with you on an online screen share or in her office located in Barberton, OH, to interpret your unique personalized birth chart. She will help peel back the layers so you can discover insights into your talents, gifts, and abilities in order to help you walk a more empowered path in life. Book a reading with her here: www.calendly.com/angieagnoni

Gae Heaven – Tarot

35 years Reading Experience in Cleveland & Boca Raton. Journey Work with Peruvian & Mexican Shamans, Ten Years of Kabbalah Studies.

Dina Biscotti – Intuitive Writing



Author, teacher, and ULC minister, is an intuitive guide offering Spirit Writing & Soul Guidance Card readings. She combines her experience from her Master’s in Holistic Health with her intuition to bring you messages from Spirit. Her service is to be an open channel to receive and give all the love the universe has for you.

Maya – Palmistry, Intuitive

Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings.

Healers that will be onboard:

Reiki Energy Healing by Michelle

Michelle is a certified Usui Reiki level 2 practitioner that uses Reiki to help clear blocked chakras & energy imbalance, reduce stress or anxiety, and supports deep relaxation & healing in the body. She also creates handcrafted crystal bracelets and earrings that she infuses with Reiki energy. https://www.facebook.com/ReikiAndCrystalsByMichelle/

Christina – Chakra Cleansing



Christina Zaccarine is a Level 3 Practical Reiki Master and intuitive. Angel Card Readings as well as Chakra Cleansing, essential oil detox treatments and general Reiki treatments available by appointment only. Come see her at Salty Salt Cave in Chardon, OH. To book your Reiki/detox treatment go to www.visitsalty.com or contact her directly via email: prbycz@gmail.com

Vendors that will be onboard:

Jennifer Channing – Young Living Essential Oils



Certified Clinical Aromatherapist offering aromatherapy consultations, Raindrop Technique, essential oils, homemade products and more! Come learn about living a toxin free lifestyle with essential oils and other YL products!

Jennifer Channing CCAP 440-591-3257 Ylwithjen@gmail.com

Http://tinyurl.com/ylwithjen

The Crystal Spirit Society

The Crystal Spirit Society thrives to provide a wide variety of crystals, each with their own healing abilities for the mind, body and soul. We provide raw, covalent, ionic, metallic and molecular. We offer a large variety of aura, tumbles, spheres, palms, towers, obelisks, animal carvings, lamps and more! Come hand pick from our stunning array of jewelry, allowing you to carry your favorite crystals wherever you go! ! COME JOIN AND LIKE US AT FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/crystalspiritsociety or call Kristen for information: 440-318-4869

Dr. Sarah Carroll – CBD



A plant medicine advocate who promotes self-care and a balanced lifestyle, Sarah started using HEMPWORX CBD tinctures, Soft Gels, Gummies, Coffee, Bath Bombs, Face-Masks, along with Hemp Skin and Hair Care products in January 2020. She has experienced significant emotional, mental, physical and financial health improvements. Mantra Essential Oils, High Life Travel, Nutritional Sprays, Akashi and HempWorx brands comprise MyDailyChoice. (617) 669-9862 drjams@comcast.net and Facebook.com/Dr.Sarah.Carroll Purchases can be placed at MyDailyChoice.com/Doc721

I Love You Stones

Two gals and a LOT of rocks! Our crystal collection is hand picked, we ensure that each crystal vibrates with love. We believe whichever stone calls to you, will aid your healing best. Facebook @iloveyoustones Call/text Janice 734-755-7380





Alex Mandic, LMC

Coach Alex helps you design and manifest a life that’s in harmony with your soul’s purpose. She offers inspiring workshops as well as transformational in-depth coaching programs that help clients achieve new heights of success, meaning, and spiritual aliveness. (440) 747 – 7860 www.amtransformationll.com

Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance. For an accommodation please send to The Journey 111 Villa Dr. Pittsburgh, PA. 15214