The Journey Psychic & Healing Cruise

Please come join as we take to the water for a Sunset Summer Psychic & Healing Cruise on Lake Erie



(westbank of the Flats)



Sunday, July 23, 2023



6 to 10pm (boarding at 6pm)

ORDER TICKETS BELOW OR BY CALLING CLYDE AT 440-223-1392









DISCOUNTS FOR GROUPS – (FIVE OR MORE AVAILABLE)

call Clyde at 440-223-1392

*NOTE* NO TICKETS MAILED OUT – YOUR PAYPAL CONFIRMATION IS YOUR RECEIPT AND YOU WILL BE ADDED TO THE BOARDING LIST UPON PAYMENT

INCLUDES A DELICIOUS BUFFET DINNER!

Not only will you get the to see the beautiful Lake Erie sunset off the coast of Cleveland, you will be able to get a reading, do a bit of shopping and perhaps pamper yourself with a massage or other bodywork. Plus, included in your ticket there will be a full buffet with a variety of delicious food.

* PLUS *

Everyone onboard will receive a gift bag with all kinds of goodies – including some with free half hour sessions with our readers and great gifts from the vendors!

Readers that will be onboard:

Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.



Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium



A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019

Michael Matrone III – Intuitive, Tarot Reader

Michael is a Tarot reader, Cartomancer, Palmist, Dream Interpreter, and Diviner with 30 years of experience. A professional reader and teacher with clients located around the world, he consults for individuals and groups in both public and private settings. He is also an ordained priest in multiple spiritual traditions and is available for spiritual services and consultations

Diane Trimbath

Diane Trimbath, Astrologer C.A., NCGR-PAA, practices out of Cleveland, Ohio. By reading your birthchart, Diane can help you move forward with greater clarity. She offers insight through understanding yourself, others, and the world around you. A look at current challenges/opportunities, duration of – or key timing of upcoming events, potential relations and more! Diane is available for in-person or online zoom readings and can be reached at diane@dematrix.net https://dematrix.net/





Gae Heaven – Tarot

35 years Reading Experience in Cleveland & Boca Raton. Journey Work with Peruvian & Mexican Shamans, Ten Years of Kabbalah Studies.

Rose Kienzle – Dream Interpretation

has been pursuing and purifying her spiritual alignment since she was a small child. She is gifted in many areas, but most strongly flows in trauma removal, spiritual cleansing and dream interpretation. Once trauma is removed and cleansing occurs, Rose often sees instant physical healing take place. Rose teams with her sister Mary, who together synergize creative artistry and spiritual intuitiveness.

Mary Maendel – Spiritual Guides

comes from a long line of spiritually strong women. With years of training to finely tune into the voices of her spiritual guides she uses her strong gift of creativity to capture and express ones identity through henna and body art. Working with her sister Rose, together they create an infusion of life, destiny and purpose, enabling one to grow into their best healthy self.

Liz Hennessy – Medium, Intuitive, and Tarot

Comes from a long line of psychic mediums. She councils her clients to improve their lives by using spirits ranging from animals, loved ones, and guides. To schedule a reading text (330) 397 – 5923 or email at liz@paranormalinvestigationagency.net

Angi Agnoni – Intuitive Astrologer, Tarot Reader Angie is a consulting and teaching astrologer who graduated from the International Academy of Astrology in 2017 and serves as Vice President of Lake County Astrological Association. Angie can read for you to interpret your unique personalized birth chart. She can help peel back the layers so you can discover insights into your talents, gifts, and abilities in order to encourage you to walk a more empowered path in life. More information can be found on her website www.ParadoxAstrology.com



Irene Achelois – Intuitive, Medium

Irene is a scientist with over twenty years of experience. She applies her analytical background to the exploration and investigation of the paranormal and spirit guidance. She uses her clairvoyant, clairsentient, and clairaudient abilities to communicate with the other side. In addition, she combines oracle cards as an aid to share messages of love, guidance, and healing from beyond the veil. To schedule a reading please visit clairconnections.com

Healers that will be onboard:

Sadie Lane – Holy Fire Reiki

Sadie is a certified Holy Fire Reiki practitioner. She specializes in energy work and bringing back harmony to the body and its subtle fields. Holy Fire is a very refined energy coming from higher levels of consciousness. Sadie is intuitively led to energetic blockages. Reiki aids in releasing these so that life force energy can flow freely once again, promoting healing, freedom, peace and overall well-being. Contact: walkinlightalways@gmail.com (Sat. only)

Lake Erie Healing

is an integrative practice utilizing Usui Reiki, IET, PEMF, and Class 3 B laser. PEMF uses a magnetic field to stimulate healing at the cellular level. We offer a MagnaWave chair which provides PEMF to the whole body in addition to music which slows the brainwaves to cause relaxation. Michelle is a 2nd degree Reiki practitioner and an Intermediate practitioner in IET.

Dail Chambers



Dail Chambers is a spiritualist, herbalist and healer. She practices Touch for Health Kinesiology, Reiki, sound and wholistic healing. Chambers is excited to contribute healing support to humanity in a variety of modalities. The practice benefits mental health, spiritual blockages, the lymphatic system, muscle system and neurological system. Her practice helps ease and remediate pain in all facets of life. She is also a coach and nutritional awareness consultant.

Vendors that will be onboard:

Jennifer Channing – Young Living Essential Oils



Certified Clinical Aromatherapist offering aromatherapy consultations, Raindrop Technique, essential oils, homemade products and more! Come learn about living a toxin free lifestyle with essential oils and other YL products!

Jennifer Channing CCAP 440-591-3257 Ylwithjen@gmail.com

Http://tinyurl.com/ylwithjen

The Crystal Spirit Society

The Crystal Spirit Society thrives to provide a wide variety of crystals, each with their own healing abilities for the mind, body and soul. We provide raw, covalent, ionic, metallic and molecular. We offer a large variety of aura, tumbles, spheres, palms, towers, obelisks, animal carvings, lamps and more! Come hand pick from our stunning array of jewelry, allowing you to carry your favorite crystals wherever you go! ! COME JOIN AND LIKE US AT FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/crystalspiritsociety or call Kristen for information: 440-318-4869

Dr. Sarah Carroll – CBD



A plant medicine advocate who promotes self-care and a balanced lifestyle, Sarah started using HEMPWORX CBD tinctures, Soft Gels, Gummies, Coffee, Bath Bombs, Face-Masks, along with Hemp Skin and Hair Care products in January 2020. She has experienced significant emotional, mental, physical and financial health improvements. Mantra Essential Oils, High Life Travel, Nutritional Sprays, Akashi and HempWorx brands comprise MyDailyChoice. (617) 669-9862 drjams@comcast.net and Facebook.com/Dr.Sarah.Carroll Purchases can be placed at MyDailyChoice.com/Doc721

1213cosmetics

is an all natural skincare company. We take pride in our all holistic products. Your skin is your largest organ and our mission is to help you love your skin. Whether that be from using our herbal soap to clear up your skin or our blended oils help your hair and scalp. 1213cosmetics is here to help you find the right skincare for you. Don’t forget to cleansing and healing our spirit is always a necessity as well so we are also here for spiritual needs with sages, incenses, and more. Feel for to contact us at info@1213cosmetics.com to contact us at info@1213cosmetics.com 1213cosmetics Facebook 1213cosmetics.Ltd Instagram and tic tok 440.391.6646

