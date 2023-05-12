A Day of Holistic Healing

Saturday, May 20 at Ruckus Coffee Gallery and Cafe



Saturday, May 20 from 10 to 4pm

Come Join Us and Experience a Wide Variety of Healing Modalities that May Give You Inspiration into New Way of Self-Care



1707 Babcock Blvd. Shaler, PA 15209 (Between Millvale & Ross Twp.)

THE AREAS TOP HEALERS ARE THERE TO HELP GUIDE YOU

INCLUDING:

*Reconnection Healing

*Access Bars

*Sound Healing

*Ionic Foot Detox

*Shamanic Healing

*Energetic Clearing

*Emotion Code

*Reiki

*Crystal Healing

Mary Ann Brown – Energy Work

Master of rewiring subconscious beliefs and extensive training in energetic healing techniques, Mary Ann brings a powerful approach to holistic healing. Utilizing acupressure and energetic clearing, her techniques promote relaxation, reduction of pain, stress, and anxiety. This yields restoration of flow, higher vibrations, and positive desires. For more info visit my website www.anaturalsideofwellness.com or schedule a call https://MaryAnnBrown.as.me/DiscoverySession

Leah George – Emotion Code



Leah George is a certified practitioner of the Emotion Code, which is an energetic technique to communicate with the subconscious to identify and release trapped emotions from the body. Emotions can become trapped in three ways: 1. First hand experiences 2. Second hand experiences (absorbed from others) 3. Inherited from a parent at the moment of conception. Releasing this trapped energy can help reduce emotional distress, break destructive behavior patterns and relieve physical discomfort. 412-713-0513 leahreneegeorge@gmail.comIG: @_soulhana

Tracy VanDivner

Tracy has certifications in Reiki and Access Bars and has over 15 years of experience in working with spirit in practicing psychic/mediumship and divination. It was only natural for her to go into holistic healing. At this event, Tracy will be offering reiki. Reiki is a profoundly simple system of healing that speeds up the bodies own healing process. Some benefits of reiki include reducing stress, increasing relaxation, clearing toxins and promoting wellness and clarity. Contact Tracy www.tracyvann.com FB @TraciTarot

Kristi Coleman – Running Access Bars



The Access Bars include 32 points on the head that when gently touch can help facilitate change in all areas of your life. Brain waves slow down and become more spherical allowing for behavioral patterns & belief systems to change thus creating greater possibility in one’s life to experience more joy and ease. Do you remember the last moment in your life when you were totally relaxed and nurtured and cared for? Or has it been a little too long since you received healing and kindness without any judgment of your body or your being? If you get a yes, why not, get your Bars run today!!! https://www.accessconsciousness.com/en/class-catalog/access-events/at-a-venue/Experience-Access-Bars_524/

Jasa Johnson – Shamanic Energy Healing

By creating a “Healing Vortex” for your Divine unfolding and personal growth, Jasa supports clients in shifting and honoring their unique path towards true authenticity, balance and wellness. Through prayer, sound, vibration and direct energy transmission, she will connect you with your inner “Healing Team,” so you gain greater clarity, inner peace, experience greater self-love, and acknowledge an appreciate your personal evolutionary process. www.jasathemystic.com.

Kim Cooper

Creation follows focus. Are you focused on love or fear? Through a channeled and intuitive energetic process, Kim guides you through a divine doorway to release fear and return to love. With a focus on rewriting energetic codes, she reconnects you with your soul purpose, empowering you to stop fearing and start creating. Take the first step towards your own healing journey today.

Jenn Farley – Reiki

Jenn Farley, the owner of Soul Path Energies, LLC, helps you navigate your soul’s path through this life. The strongest guide on that path is energy. Therefore, the only way to make any meaningful changes or learn any meaningful insights is through working with energy. Reiki is the tool she uses to help you along your path.

Renee Fera – Founder of PregnancyEase

Pregnancy made easier at any stage: before, during, and postpartum. Learn what you can do to reduce your worry and stress to relax, create better pregnancy outcomes, and to enjoy your journey. Renee is a certified fertility, pregnancy, and infant loss advocate, a Level III Reiki Practitioner, and is a certified energy health practitioner,and worked as a registered nurse. PregnancyEase.com (412) 952-0778