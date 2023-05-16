The Journey Psychic & Healing Cruise

Please Come Join as we Take to the Water Onboard Clevelands Newest Cruise Ship – “Lady Caroline” – for a Sunset Summer Psychic & Healing Cruise on Lake Erie



(westbank of the Flats)



Sunday, July 23, 2023



6 to 10pm (boarding at 6pm)

ORDER TICKETS BELOW OR BY CALLING CLYDE AT 440-223-1392









DISCOUNTS FOR GROUPS – (FIVE OR MORE AVAILABLE)

call Clyde at 440-223-1392

READINGS ARE NO MORE THAN $35 FOR 15 TO 20 MINUTES.

*NOTE* NO TICKETS MAILED OUT – YOUR PAYPAL CONFIRMATION IS YOUR RECEIPT AND YOU WILL BE ADDED TO THE BOARDING LIST UPON PAYMENT

INCLUDES A DELICIOUS BUFFET DINNER!

Not only will you get the to see the beautiful Lake Erie sunset off the coast of Cleveland, you will be able to get a reading, do a bit of shopping and perhaps pamper yourself with a massage or other bodywork. Plus, included in your ticket there will be a full buffet with a variety of delicious food.

* PLUS *

Everyone onboard will receive a gift bag with all kinds of goodies – including some with free half hour sessions with our readers and great gifts from the vendors!

Readers that will be onboard:

Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.



Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium



A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019

Michael Matrone III – Intuitive, Tarot Reader

Michael is a Tarot reader, Cartomancer, Palmist, Dream Interpreter, and Diviner with 30 years of experience. A professional reader and teacher with clients located around the world, he consults for individuals and groups in both public and private settings. He is also an ordained priest in multiple spiritual traditions and is available for spiritual services and consultations.





Gae Heaven – Tarot

35 years Reading Experience in Cleveland & Boca Raton. Journey Work with Peruvian & Mexican Shamans, Ten Years of Kabbalah Studies.

Liz Hennessy – Medium, Intuitive, and Tarot

Comes from a long line of psychic mediums. She councils her clients to improve their lives by using spirits ranging from animals, loved ones, and guides. To schedule a reading text (330) 397 – 5923 or email at liz@paranormalinvestigationagency.net

Angi Agnoni – Intuitive Astrologer, Tarot Reader Angie is a consulting and teaching astrologer who graduated from the International Academy of Astrology in 2017 and serves as Vice President of Lake County Astrological Association. Angie can read for you to interpret your unique personalized birth chart. She can help peel back the layers so you can discover insights into your talents, gifts, and abilities in order to encourage you to walk a more empowered path in life. More information can be found on her website www.ParadoxAstrology.com



Irene Achelois – Intuitive, Medium

Irene is a scientist with over twenty years of experience. She applies her analytical background to the exploration and investigation of the paranormal and spirit guidance. She uses her clairvoyant, clairsentient, and clairaudient abilities to communicate with the other side. In addition, she combines oracle cards as an aid to share messages of love, guidance, and healing from beyond the veil. To schedule a reading please visit clairconnections.com

Rev. Erica Crystol – Intuitive Reader

Owner of CrystolClear Naturals, LLC. Providing services, retail and events around the Pittsburgh area, Ohio and beyond. Over 10 years of experience specializing in customizable offerings that incorporate the Body, Mind, Soul and Spirit. Readings include a mix of cards, crystals and pendulum for a truly unique and insightful encounter.

Follow her journey or bring her to you! 412-897-0361

Jennie Leonard-Dragonfly Dreams Channeling

Coming from a long line of light workers in her family, Jennie is gifted in being used as the vessel to tap into your higher conscience. She has the ability to connect with your spirit guides, arch angels and higher consciousness team to channel personal information that will assist you on your journey to reaching your highest and best self. Contact: leonards1996@verizon.net Please call 412-965-9235

Lorie Conrad – Medium



Lorie is an energy worker/reader who is here to spread her light. She takes care in holding a safe space for releasing lower vibrations. All the while, pulling in the loving energies of source, guides & angels to fill you back up with light. Every so often, a good energy tune up is just what you need to put that pep back in your step! Call or text 330-614-9189.

Amy Mehler

Amy’s readings focus on the soul’s journey by accessing the Akashic Records. An individual’s karma, current blocks to empowerment, and suggestions on how to overcome the blocks will be identified. Loved ones who have passed often come through with helpful advice. Insight will also be provided for any questions you have about your life and the people in it. 222readings@gmail.com (206) 351-3898

Healers that will be onboard:

Wyatt Melius – Sound Therapy



Wyatt works with clients to help make lifestyle changes and choose health-promoting ways that produce real and lasting results. You will develop a deeper understanding of lifestyle choices that work best for you, improving your energy, balance, health, and happiness. Each session will leave you feeling inspired and motivated. I will personally and carefully guide you to make simple, small changes that transform your life. Offering Chakra Energy Assessments and Chakra Energy Balancing Using Sound. wyatt@rootedinsound.com

Lake Erie Healing

is an integrative practice utilizing Usui Reiki, IET, PEMF, and Class 3 B laser. PEMF uses a magnetic field to stimulate healing at the cellular level. We offer a MagnaWave chair which provides PEMF to the whole body in addition to music which slows the brainwaves to cause relaxation. Michelle is a 2nd degree Reiki practitioner and an Intermediate practitioner in IET.

Mary Ann Brown



Master of rewiring subconscious beliefs and extensive training in energetic healing techniques, Mary Ann brings a powerful approach to holistic healing. Utilizing acupressure and energetic clearing, her techniques promote relaxation, reduction of pain, stress, and anxiety. This yields restoration of flow, higher vibrations, and positive desires. For more info visit my website www.anaturalsideofwellness.com or schedule a call https://MaryAnnBrown.as.me/DiscoverySession

Gabrielle Smith, Reconnective Healing Practitioner

Discover your direct path to healing/wholeness with a Reconnective Healing® session. RH is a powerful, yet gentle, hands-off modality that taps into the unified field of energy, light, and information. It balances and works at whatever level you require–physical, mental, emotional, and/or spiritual. Benefits can include: removal of emotional blocks, boosted creativity, accelerated life progress, healing, and much more.

Gabrielle is a certified Reconnective Healing Foundational Practioner and certified Magnetic Mind Coach

Kim Cooper

Creation follows focus. Are you focused on love or fear? Through a channeled and intuitive energetic process, Kim guides you through a divine doorway to release fear and return to love. With a focus on rewriting energetic codes, she reconnects you with your soul purpose, empowering you to stop fearing and start creating. Take the first step towards your own healing journey today.

Crystal Phoenix Reiki

will offer Full, Chair Reiki Therapy. Master Kimberly has over 20 years experience with Holistic & Frequency Healing. Master Luke works at CPR and offers a very grounding experience with his gentle energy balancing. Our Shop/Showroom is located in New Kensington; we also travel around to many Festivals selling a large selection of Crystals/Herbs/Metaphysical tools, etc. https://www.facebook.com/crystalphoenixreikilove.com

(724) 712-4773

Anthony Di Benedetto

Anthony uses a combination of healing practices such as intuitive channeling/coaching, sound therapy, crystals, positive affirmations, essential oils, Reiki, and Tuning forks to promote healing, forgiveness and emotional release of energy blocks. With the wide array of healing modalities and tools he uniquely uses with his clients, he has seen remarkable results that allow them to experience a balanced and harmonized effect of self-love and ongoing healing through daily practice and meditation. Healing Harmonics

Healingharmonics111@gmail.com Https://healing-harmonics.comPhone: 540-254-7008

Smyles Touch

Edmund is the owner of Smyle’s Touch. He has been a Licensed Massage Therapist for 10 years and certified Usui Reiki Practitioner for 2 years. His goal is to inspire all through therapeutic touch and energy healing; to assist your mind, body, and soul in returning to its natural symmetry of inner peace.

“Peace At Its Best”

www.smylestouch.com

(216) 849-1079

Vendors that will be onboard:

Jennifer Channing – Young Living Essential Oils



Certified Clinical Aromatherapist offering aromatherapy consultations, Raindrop Technique, essential oils, homemade products and more! Come learn about living a toxin free lifestyle with essential oils and other YL products!

Jennifer Channing CCAP 440-591-3257 Ylwithjen@gmail.com

Http://tinyurl.com/ylwithjen

The Crystal Spirit Society

The Crystal Spirit Society thrives to provide a wide variety of crystals, each with their own healing abilities for the mind, body and soul. We provide raw, covalent, ionic, metallic and molecular. We offer a large variety of aura, tumbles, spheres, palms, towers, obelisks, animal carvings, lamps and more! Come hand pick from our stunning array of jewelry, allowing you to carry your favorite crystals wherever you go! ! COME JOIN AND LIKE US AT FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/crystalspiritsociety or call Kristen for information: 440-318-4869

Corvid Crafts by KWP

Pendulums are one of the oldest tools of communication Spiritualists use to commune with the other side. They have been used as a dowsing or divination device for thousands of years. Corvid Crafts by KWP allows you to completely build and design a pendulum that is unique to YOU! You can then use it to connect with your spirit guides or to tap into the energy around you. Why buy a generic pendulum when you could make a one of a kind piece?

$65 (includes delicious buffet dinner)

Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance. For an accommodation please send to The Journey 111 Villa Dr. Pittsburgh, PA. 15214