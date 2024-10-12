An Evening of Soulful Healing with Evidential Medium Irene Achelois
Saturday, November 9 at The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair in Mentor Ohio
Join us on Saturday, November 9 from 6 to 8pm at The Residence Inn in Mentor Ohio. Cost is $30 (plus $3 handling fee) and your spot can be reserved by clicking the link below (limited seating available):
PAY HERE
Join Irene Achelois as she navigates through the Spirit Realm to bring you communication from the other side of the veil. This healing journey allows us to reconnect with loved ones passed and brings us closer to our higher self. We welcome you to our wonderful evening of powerful messages from love and light.
This is a group reading where not everyone will receive a personal message, but all are encouraged to listen because the messages have meaning to the group as a whole.
Irene Panagopoulos is a certified medium that worked as a scientist for over twenty years. She applies her analytical background to the exploration and investigation of the paranormal and spirit guidance. One of her goals is to assist individuals through fear and grief into a place of understanding, healing, and respect for what is currently unexplained. She uses clairvoyance, automatic writing, and oracle cards to share messages of love, guidance, and healing from beyond the veil. (clairconnections.com)