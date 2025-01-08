Inspiration Fair

Sunday, March 2 from 10 to 4 at Ruckus Coffee Gallery and Cafe

1707 Babcock Blvd. (Between Millvale and Ross Twp.)



Pittsburgh, PA 15209

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS

IF you are searching for alternative physical healing techniques because what you have been experiencing is not working ……..

IF you are feeling lost and believe there may be an answer in spiritual guidance…….

IF you believe it is time to change your diet but aren’t sure where to begin…….

IF you are in search of more natural personal care products……

IF you have a knowing that change is important to bring you to a new path in your life and are open to suggestion ……..

IF it is time for you to chip away at those things that no longer serve you……

PLEASE COME JOIN US AND LEARN FROM THESE DEDICATED HEALERS, VENDORS AND READERS!





Kristi Coleman – Access Bars

The Access Bars include 32 points on the head that when gently touch can help facilitate change in all areas of your life. Brain waves slow down and become more spherical allowing for behavioral patterns & belief systems to change thus creating greater possibility in one’s life to experience more joy and ease. Do you remember the last moment in your life when you were totally relaxed and nurtured and cared for? Or has it been a little too long since you received healing and kindness without any judgment of your body or your being? If you get a yes, why not, get your Bars run today!

Mary Ann Brown – Energy Work

Master of rewiring subconscious beliefs and extensive training in energetic healing techniques, Mary Ann brings a powerful approach to holistic healing. Utilizing acupressure and energetic clearing, her techniques promote relaxation, reduction of pain, stress, and anxiety. This yields restoration of flow, higher vibrations, and positive desires. For more info visit my website www.anaturalsideofwellness.com or schedule a call https://MaryAnnBrown.as.me/DiscoverySession

Annette Kline – Intuitive Tarot Reader

Annette is an independent artist and an intuitive tarot reader. In 2012 she began learning all she could about the craft. She has completed the Intuitive Tarot course by Gina Spriggs as well as the Intuitive Tarot Master Class by Linda Rauch. As for her technique, she calls on her Angels and Spirit Guides to communicate with your Angels and spirit Guides to bring forth any messages that you need to hear.

Calm Breath Yoga – Reiki

Alana, of Calm Breath Yoga, will be offering mini Reiki sessions and showcasing a selection of crystals and bracelets. Discover her live, online weekly Hatha yoga classes, which emphasize posture, breath, and self-awareness. She’ll have information about Hatha yoga and how you can join her classes.

For more details, contact Alana at calmbreathyoga@gmail.com, text 614-717-3141, or visit www.calmbreathyoga.com

Lifted Spiritss

Erin, the spark behind Lifted Spiritss, is a self-taught healer, artist, and advocate for transformation. Having navigated life’s darkest challenges, Erin now shines as a lighthouse for others seeking healing and growt!h. Through mystical art, spiritual teachings, guided meditation and movement workshops, she empowers individuals to embrace their authenticity, break patterns, and bloom into their highest potential, fostering connection and hope in every step of the journey.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES, Call Clyde at 440-223-1392