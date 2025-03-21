Inspiration Fair

Sunday Sept. 21- 10 to 5pm

at The Hilton Garden Inn – 2000 Garden View Lane Cranberry Pa.

IF you are searching for alternative physical healing techniques because what you have been experiencing is not working ……..

IF you are feeling lost and believe there may be an answer in spiritual guidance…….

IF you believe it is time to change your diet but aren’t sure where to begin…….

IF you are in search of more natural personal care products……

IF you have a knowing that change is important to bring you to a new path in your life and are open to suggestion ……..

IF it is time for you to chip away at those things that no longer serve you……

PLEASE COME JOIN US AND LEARN FROM THESE DEDICATED HEALERS, VENDORS AND READERS!

Kristi Coleman – Access Bars

The Access Bars include 32 points on the head that when gently touch can help facilitate change in all areas of your life. Brain waves slow down and become more spherical allowing for behavioral patterns & belief systems to change thus creating greater possibility in one’s life to experience more joy and ease. Do you remember the last moment in your life when you were totally relaxed and nurtured and cared for? Or has it been a little too long since you received healing and kindness without any judgment of your body or your being? If you get a yes, why not, get your Bars run today!

Veronica Mayo

Veronica is a psychic medium, Shaman, BQH practitioner and Reiki practitioner. She is here to help souls grow and heal their past life wounds, and working towards raising consciousness on the planet. She provides psychic channeled card reading which gives a customized message for the client. You can find her on Facebook and Instagram at Frogge Astro, or on her website at FroggeAstro.com

Kristen Morvosh

As a gifted psychic medium, Kristin Morvosh has been communicating with spirits since childhood. Her innate connection to the unknown, divergent thinking, and intuitive connection to nature enable her to provide compassionate and insightful guidance.

Kristen does Psychic Mediumship, connecting with loved ones and spirit guides and Tarot Readings, unlocking hidden truths and revealing life’s path. Kristin dedicates her work to uplifting individuals, especially women who feel powerless. She creates a safe and supportive space for personal growth, transformation, and spiritual exploration.





Calm Breath Yoga – Reiki

Alana, of Calm Breath Yoga, will be offering mini Reiki sessions and showcasing a selection of crystals and bracelets. Discover her live, online weekly Hatha yoga classes, which emphasize posture, breath, and self-awareness. She’ll have information about Hatha yoga and how you can join her classes.

For more details, contact Alana at calmbreathyoga@gmail.com, text 614-717-3141, or visit www.calmbreathyoga.com

Terry Lang – Flora Essences, LLC

Terry became interested in alternative ways to improve health early in her career as a registered nurse. She is a firm believer that relaxation and self-care are very important to one’s well-being. Her goal is to assist others in achieving a healthier lifestyle, self-love and rejuvenation. Terry is a certified health coach, a flower essence specialist and has many years of essential oil expertise. She is also a Reiki Master/ Teacher and herbalist.

Rachel Kozura – Astrology

Creator of the website and blog www.rachellovesastrology.com. Rachel started studying Astrology when she was 14. Having a Bachelors Degree in Psychology and Nursing. Combining her expertise in Astrology and education in Psychology as well as in Nursing, to help others. We are so much more than just our Sun Sign! Let her show you!

Cheryl Hosek

“LiveHappy & Neora believe in the transformative connection between well-being and clean products! Our true north? Helping you feel your best, look your best, and live the best version of you! We never waver from our no-compromising commitment to quality, so you can experience clean, holistic, effective products and resources to support your best life! Let us help you unlock the secrets to create your inner happiness from the inside out!”

Jasa Johnson

Humans manifest on Earth to anchor God’s Light Grid. Are you doing your part, or are you distracted, hypnotized and rendered unconscious by worldly temptations vying for your energy, resources and attention? Christ purpose was to show you how redemption could be done. The choice to live in truth about what, and who, you were created to be can only emerge when you choose to “Redeem” yourself.”If this resonates and you want to explore reclamation, retrieval and personal redemption, let’s talk.

AJs Twisted Treasures

AJsTwistedTreasures has a variety of handcrafted metaphysical and gift items. Copper,crystal and leather jewelry. Protection bells. Smudging feathers. Crossbody bags, zipper pouches, leather drawstring bags and more.

Amanda Oechler



FOR MORE INFORMATION AND VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES, Call Clyde at 440-223-1392