Friday & Saturday – May 9,10



(1 to 7 – Friday and 11 to 5 Saturday)

The Residence Inn

5660 Emerald Ct.

Mentor, Ohio 44060

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION) * FREE ADMISSION! * Come get a reading to help you

transition into Spring! THE AREAS TOP READERS ARE THERE TO HELP GUIDE YOU Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics, Energy and Bodyworkers, Vendors!

Theresa Manjes – Astrology



Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.

Rev. Betty Demchak – Medium, Psychic, Angel Cards



A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019 (Friday only)



Gae Heaven – Palmistry, Tarot 35 years Reading Experience in Cleveland & Boca Raton. Journey Work with Peruvian & Mexican Shamans, Ten Years of Kabbalah Studies.

Irene Achelois – Intuitive, Medium

Irene is a scientist with over twenty years of experience. She applies her analytical background to the exploration and investigation of the paranormal and spirit guidance. She uses her clairvoyant, clairsentient, and clairaudient abilities to communicate with the other side. In addition, she combines oracle cards as an aid to share messages of love, guidance, and healing from beyond the veil. To schedule a reading please visit clairconnections.com

Lady Ti

Lady Ti knew at an early age she had special gifts like her grandmother and needed to share her spiritual talents. These were gifts she felt could help and make a difference in people’s lives.

Lady Ti is a Clairvoyant, psychic, card interpreter, and spiritual artist. She interprets different types of cards and more. With the aid of her spiritual guides, she unearths answers to questions, and concerns.

Email: ladytispiritualist@yahoo.com

Shakti – Energy Intuition

(Saturday Only)

VENDORS:

Smyles Touch

Edmund is the owner of Smyle’s Touch. He has been a Licensed Massage Therapist for 10 years and certified Usui Reiki Practitioner for 2 years. His goal is to inspire all through therapeutic touch and energy healing; to assist your mind, body, and soul in returning to its natural symmetry of inner peace.

“Peace At Its Best”

www.smylestouch.com

(216) 849-1079



Lauren Dicks

Lauren’s Herbal Apothecary creates herbal based body creams and herbal oils that are soothing for not only the skin, but the mood. Arnica, Calendula and Comfrey. Rose, Lavender and Jasmine are infused in coconut , almond oil, olive oil and jojoba oil to induce feelings of love and healing. Shea butter, mango butter. Vitamin E, Rosehip oil and essential oils are added to provide aromatherapy and nourish the skin. We can wait to meet you are spread healing and love💚

(March – Saturday Only)

Jennifer Gale, The Urban Naturopath



Jenny’s Reflexology is presented by Jennifer Gale, ND – a Certified Classical Naturopath. Jennifer is also a Functional Health Practitioner, Certified Holistic Cancer Coach, and Nationally Board-Certified Reflexologist. Reflexology sessions start with foot cleansing while the client relaxes in a gravity chair. Clients consistently report feeling relaxed, balanced, and having improved well being following a session. They use their time to relax or discuss Natural Health!

Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.

Dates for 2025 Psychic & Healing Fairs Mentor Ohio (all at the Residence Inn Mentor Ohio) May 9 & 10 July 11 & 12 Sept. 12 & 13 Nov. 14 & 15 FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL CLYDE AT 440-223-1392 Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance.





