Friday & Saturday – March 10 and 11



(1 to 9 – Friday and 11 to 5 Saturday)

The Residence Inn

5660 Emerald Ct.

Mentor, Ohio 44060

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION) * FREE ADMISSION! * Come get a reading to help you

transition into Spring! THE AREAS TOP READERS ARE THERE TO HELP GUIDE YOU Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics, Energy and Bodyworkers, Vendors!

Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.

Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium

A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019

Gae Heaven – Tarot 35 years Reading Experience in Cleveland & Boca Raton. Journey Work with Peruvian & Mexican Shamans, Ten Years of Kabbalah Studies.

Michael Matrone III – Intuitive, Tarot Michael is a Tarot reader, Cartomancer, Palmist, Dream Interpreter, and Diviner with 30 years of experience. A professional reader and teacher with clients located around the world, he consults for individuals and groups in both public and private settings. He is also an ordained priest in multiple spiritual traditions and is available for spiritual services and consultations.



Angie Agnoni Angie is a consulting and teaching astrologer who graduated from the International Academy of Astrology in 2017 and serves as Vice President of Lake County Astrological Association. Angie can read for you to interpret your unique personalized birth chart. She can help peel back the layers so you can discover insights into your talents, gifts, and abilities in order to encourage you to walk a more empowered path in life. More information can be found on her website www.ParadoxAstrology.com



Irene Achelois Intuitive, Medium



Irene is a scientist with over twenty years of experience. She applies her analytical background to the exploration and investigation of the paranormal and spirit guidance. She uses her clairvoyant, clairsentient, and clairaudient abilities to communicate with the other side. In addition, she combines oracle cards as an aid to share messages of love, guidance, and healing from beyond the veil. To schedule a reading please visit clairconnections.com



Carol Miller – Medium



Medium with April Sunshine Spiritual Readings and Healing. With a goal as a medium is to connect people with their dear loved ones in spirit to bring comfort, healing, understanding and joy through messages from those in spirit. Completed mediumship training with The Trilogy Institute in LilyDale New York and serving over a 100 out-door services as a visiting medium at Lily Dale. With a professional background in clinical counseling, and bringing this sensitivity to her mediumship.

Cara Gaetano – Tarot, Intuitive

VENDORS:

Sadie Lane – Holy Fire Reiki

Sadie is a certified Holy Fire Reiki practitioner. She specializes in energy work and bringing back harmony to the body and its subtle fields. Holy Fire is a very refined energy coming from higher levels of consciousness. Sadie is intuitively led to energetic blockages. Reiki aids in releasing these so that life force energy can flow freely once again, promoting healing, freedom, peace and overall well-being. Contact: walkinlightalways@gmail.com (Sat. only)

Kristi Coleman – Running Access Bars



The Access Bars include 32 points on the head that when gently touch can help facilitate change in all areas of your life. Brain waves slow down and become more spherical allowing for behavioral patterns & belief systems to change thus creating greater possibility in one’s life to experience more joy and ease. Do you remember the last moment in your life when you were totally relaxed and nurtured and cared for? Or has it been a little too long since you received healing and kindness without any judgment of your body or your being? If you get a yes, why not, get your Bars run today!!!

Jennifer Channing – Young Living Essential Oils

Certified Clinical Aromatherapist offering aromatherapy consultations, Raindrop Technique, essential oils, homemade products and more! Come learn about living a toxin free lifestyle with essential oils and other YL products!

Jennifer Channing CCAP 440-591-3257 Ylwithjen@gmail.com

Http://tinyurl.com/ylwithjen The Crystal Spirit Society The Crystal Spirit Society thrives to provide a wide variety of crystals, each with their own healing abilities for the mind, body and soul. We provide raw, covalent, ionic, metallic and molecular. We offer a large variety of aura, tumbles, spheres, palms, towers, obelisks, animal carvings, lamps and more! Come hand pick from our stunning array of jewelry, allowing you to carry your favorite crystals wherever you go! ! COME JOIN AND LIKE US AT FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/crystalspiritsociety or call Kristen for information: 440-318-4869

1213cosmetics 1213cosmetics is an all natural skincare company. We take pride in our all holistic products. Your skin is your largest organ and our mission is to help you love your skin. Whether that be from using our herbal soap to clear up your skin or our blended oils help your hair and scalp. 1213cosmetics is here to help you find the right skincare for you. Don’t forget to cleansing and healing our spirit is always a necessity as well so we are also here from spiritual needs with sages, incenses, and more. Feel for to contact us at info@1213cosmetics.com (Sat, Only)



Sacred Realm

Sacred Realm creates one of a kind spiritual creations made from nature; working with unique mediums to immortalize nature’s gifts. Using things like leaves, flowers, mushrooms, bugs, and crystals they use the process of electroforming to copper plate anything into magical adornments for everyone to enjoy. Their handmade offerings have a wide range – they create ear cuffs, crowns, body chains, necklaces, rings, earrings, home decor & more. https://www.instagram.com/sacredrealm.co/ (Fri. Only)



Corvid Crafts by KWP

Pendulums are one of the oldest tools of communication Spiritualists use to commune with the other side. They have been used as a dowsing or divination device for thousands of years. Corvid Crafts by KWP allows you to completely build and design a pendulum that is unique to YOU! You can then use it to connect with your spirit guides or to tap into the energy around you. Why buy a generic pendulum when you could make a one of a kind piece?

Leaf Guard

Dates for 2023 Psychic & Healing Fairs Mentor Ohio (all at the Residence Inn Mentor Ohio – except Psychic Cruise) January 13, 14 March 10, 11 May 12, 13 July 14, 15 Sunday, July 23 Psychic & Healing Cruise September 8, 9 November 10, 11

S