The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair
Friday & Saturday – March 10 and 11
(1 to 9 – Friday and 11 to 5 Saturday)
The Residence Inn
5660 Emerald Ct.
Mentor, Ohio 44060
The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.
(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION)
* FREE ADMISSION! *
Come get a reading to help you
transition into Spring!
THE AREAS TOP READERS ARE THERE TO HELP GUIDE YOU
Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics, Energy and Bodyworkers, Vendors!
Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive
Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.
Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium
A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019
Gae Heaven – Tarot
35 years Reading Experience in Cleveland & Boca Raton. Journey Work with Peruvian & Mexican Shamans, Ten Years of Kabbalah Studies.
Michael Matrone III – Intuitive, Tarot
Michael is a Tarot reader, Cartomancer, Palmist, Dream Interpreter, and Diviner with 30 years of experience. A professional reader and teacher with clients located around the world, he consults for individuals and groups in both public and private settings. He is also an ordained priest in multiple spiritual traditions and is available for spiritual services and consultations.
Angie Agnoni – Intuitive Astrologer, Tarot Reader
Angie is a consulting and teaching astrologer who graduated from the International Academy of Astrology in 2017 and serves as Vice President of Lake County Astrological Association. Angie can read for you to interpret your unique personalized birth chart. She can help peel back the layers so you can discover insights into your talents, gifts, and abilities in order to encourage you to walk a more empowered path in life. More information can be found on her website www.ParadoxAstrology.com
Irene Achelois – Intuitive, Medium
Irene is a scientist with over twenty years of experience. She applies her analytical background to the exploration and investigation of the paranormal and spirit guidance. She uses her clairvoyant, clairsentient, and clairaudient abilities to communicate with the other side. In addition, she combines oracle cards as an aid to share messages of love, guidance, and healing from beyond the veil. To schedule a reading please visit clairconnections.com
Carol Miller – Medium
Medium with April Sunshine Spiritual Readings and Healing. With a goal as a medium is to connect people with their dear loved ones in spirit to bring comfort, healing, understanding and joy through messages from those in spirit. Completed mediumship training with The Trilogy Institute in LilyDale New York and serving over a 100 out-door services as a visiting medium at Lily Dale. With a professional background in clinical counseling, and bringing this sensitivity to her mediumship.
Cara Gaetano – Tarot, Intuitive
VENDORS:
Sadie Lane – Holy Fire Reiki
Sadie is a certified Holy Fire Reiki practitioner. She specializes in energy work and bringing back harmony to the body and its subtle fields. Holy Fire is a very refined energy coming from higher levels of consciousness. Sadie is intuitively led to energetic blockages. Reiki aids in releasing these so that life force energy can flow freely once again, promoting healing, freedom, peace and overall well-being. Contact: walkinlightalways@gmail.com (Sat. only)
Kristi Coleman – Running Access Bars
The Access Bars include 32 points on the head that when gently touch can help facilitate change in all areas of your life. Brain waves slow down and become more spherical allowing for behavioral patterns & belief systems to change thus creating greater possibility in one’s life to experience more joy and ease. Do you remember the last moment in your life when you were totally relaxed and nurtured and cared for? Or has it been a little too long since you received healing and kindness without any judgment of your body or your being? If you get a yes, why not, get your Bars run today!!!
Jennifer Channing – Young Living Essential Oils
Jennifer Channing CCAP 440-591-3257 Ylwithjen@gmail.com
Http://tinyurl.com/ylwithjen
The Crystal Spirit Society
Sacred Realm
Sacred Realm creates one of a kind spiritual creations made from nature; working with unique mediums to immortalize nature’s gifts. Using things like leaves, flowers, mushrooms, bugs, and crystals they use the process of electroforming to copper plate anything into magical adornments for everyone to enjoy. Their handmade offerings have a wide range – they create ear cuffs, crowns, body chains, necklaces, rings, earrings, home decor & more. https://www.instagram.com/sacredrealm.co/ (Fri. Only)
Corvid Crafts by KWP
Pendulums are one of the oldest tools of communication Spiritualists use to commune with the other side. They have been used as a dowsing or divination device for thousands of years. Corvid Crafts by KWP allows you to completely build and design a pendulum that is unique to YOU! You can then use it to connect with your spirit guides or to tap into the energy around you. Why buy a generic pendulum when you could make a one of a kind piece?
Leaf Guard
Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.
This Fair rocks!