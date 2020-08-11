brought to you by The Psychic & Healing Guide

Friday and Saturday, September 11 and 12

(1 to 9pm and 11 to 5pm) The Residence Inn

5660 Emerald Ct, Mentor

Mentor, Ohio 44060 CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION) * FREE ADMISSION! * Come get a reading to help you

transition into the Fall!! THE AREAS TOP READERS ARE THERE TO HELP GUIDE YOU Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics, Energy and Bodyworkers, Vendors! Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings. Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019

Maya – Palmistry, Tarot Reader, Intuitive

Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings.



Princess Petals – Tarot, Angel Cards, Clairvoyant



The Princess is a natural psychic/medium and empath with clairvoyant gifts. She offers spiritual insights with intuitive tarot and Angel readings, she often tunes into a person’s higher self, spirit guide, totem animal or guardian angel. She especially enjoys supporting others in empowering themselves to make positive changes in their lives.

Carole Lesko – Tarot, Medium

Gifts from Spirit including a ” NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE”. have opened the door to serve others. Carole attunes herself with you to allow a flow of information. Mediumship and Tarot and psychic abilities are used to ensure accuracy. Carole is a Reiki Master Healer, Yoga and Meditation instructor, Spiritual Advisor.

Tracie Reddin-Frick

YouTube personality and Twin Flame/Soulmate Relationship coach. Psychic-medium Trained at Lily Dale Assembly. Fourth generation intuitive and practicing her craft for over 20 years. Available by phone, or private readings and coaching sessions. fricktracie@gmail.com Please call 440-265-9481 YouTube channel: T.R.sTarottalk1111

Gae Heaven – Palmistry, Tarot

Intuitive, Clairvoyant, Tarot Card, Palmistry, Crystal & Aura Reading

35 years Reading Experience in Cleveland & Boca Raton. Journey Work with Peruvian & Mexican Shamans, Ten Years of Kabbalah Studies.

Shelle Askey – Tarot, Oracle cards, pendulum

Gain insight into past, present and possible future energies surrounding your question; 20+ years reading Tarot for individual clients, phone and e-mail readings, and parties; on Facebook @spiritualitybyshelle

VENDORS:

Momentum 98

Catering those open to new ideas. Progressive natural health foodstore and health supplies. Home of the Relax Far Infrared Sauna. 3509 N. High St. Columbus, Ohio 614-262-7087 Large online order page www.momentum98.com

Reiki Energy Healing & Crystals by Michelle Michelle is a certified Usui Reiki level 2 practitioner that uses Reiki to help clear blocked chakras & energy imbalance, reduce stress or anxiety, and supports deep relaxation & healing in the body. She also creates handcrafted crystal bracelets that she infuses with Reiki energy.

Kristi Coleman – Running Access Bars



The Access Bars include 32 points on the head that when gently touch can help facilitate change in all areas of your life. Brain waves slow down and become more spherical allowing for behavioral patterns & belief systems to change thus creating greater possibility in one’s life to experience more joy and ease. Do you remember the last moment in your life when you were totally relaxed and nurtured and cared for? Or has it been a little too long since you received healing and kindness without any judgment of your body or your being? If you get a yes, why not, get your Bars run today!!!

Jennifer Channing – Young Living Essential Oils Distributor

Certified Clinical Aromatherapist offering aromatherapy consultations, Raindrop Technique, essential oils, homemade products and more! Come learn about living a toxin free lifestyle with essential oils and other YL products!

Jennifer Channing CCAP 440-591-3257 Ylwithjen@gmail.com

Http://tinyurl.com/ylwithjen

Shelle Askey – Color Street Nail Strips

Catering to ladies who want an easy and affordable way to have beautiful salon quality nail color that lasts; 100% real nail polish strips with built in base and top coat; 95% dry/no wait time; lasts 10-14 days;removes with regular nail polish remover; made in the USA

Also featuring The Merkaba Chamber (click above for more details)

Great way to enhance your reading! Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom. Dates for 2020 Psychic & Healing Fairs (all at the Residence Inn Mentor Ohio Sept. 11-12, 2020

Nov. 13-14, 2020 (Special Holiday Party!)

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL CLYDE AT 440-223-1392 Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance. For an accommodation please send to The Journey 111 Villa Dr. Pittsburgh, PA. 15214