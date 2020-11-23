brought to you by The Psychic & Healing Guide

Friday and Saturday, January 15 and 16

(1 to 9pm and 11 to 5pm) The Residence Inn

5660 Emerald Ct.

Mentor, Ohio 44060 CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION) * FREE ADMISSION! * Come get a reading to help you

transition into the New Year!! THE AREAS TOP READERS ARE THERE TO HELP GUIDE YOU Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics, Energy and Bodyworkers, Vendors! Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings. Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019

Maya – Palmistry, Tarot Reader, Intuitive

Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings.



Tracie Reddin-Frick

YouTube personality and Twin Flame/Soulmate Relationship coach. Psychic-medium Trained at Lily Dale Assembly. Fourth generation intuitive and practicing her craft for over 20 years. Available by phone, or private readings and coaching sessions. fricktracie@gmail.com Please call 440-265-9481 YouTube channel: T.R.sTarottalk1111

Gae Heaven – Palmistry, Tarot

Intuitive, Clairvoyant, Tarot Card, Palmistry, Crystal & Aura Reading

35 years Reading Experience in Cleveland & Boca Raton. Journey Work with Peruvian & Mexican Shamans, Ten Years of Kabbalah Studies.

Shelle Askey – Tarot, Oracle cards, pendulum

Gain insight into past, present and possible future energies surrounding your question; 20+ years reading Tarot for individual clients, phone and e-mail readings, and parties; on Facebook @spiritualitybyshelle

Liz Haunstein – Tarot

is a Tarot Reader and Energy Worker who facilitates the ability to see and feel clarity in body, mind, and spirit. She and her husband John bring specialty handcrafted items and their preserved goods from this season’s harvest.

Michelle Falcone – Medium, Tarot

Michelle is a Gifted Intuitive, Card Reader, Medium and Channel. Her readings encourage her clients to step into their own gifts, intuition, power and purpose and to express it to the world in ways that empower themselves and those around them. To schedule, text 216-240-9423 or message at www.facebook.com/comehometoyourheart

Christina Zaccarine – Angel Cards “Angel cards access the energies of angelic beings that want only to love, care for and protect humanity. Having infinite compassion for the human condition and acting in accordance with divine laws, these beings provide guidance and insight.” I use a combination of the cards and my abilities as an intuitive to give you guidance through a 3 card reading. Angelic messages for the present as well as 1-3 month future guidance is offered for your best and highest good!

VENDORS:

Reiki Energy Healing & Crystals by Michelle Michelle is a certified Usui Reiki level 2 practitioner that uses Reiki to help clear blocked chakras & energy imbalance, reduce stress or anxiety, and supports deep relaxation & healing in the body. She also creates handcrafted crystal bracelets that she infuses with Reiki energy. https://www.facebook.com/ReikiAndCrystalsByMichelle/

Kristi Coleman – Running Access Bars



The Access Bars include 32 points on the head that when gently touch can help facilitate change in all areas of your life. Brain waves slow down and become more spherical allowing for behavioral patterns & belief systems to change thus creating greater possibility in one’s life to experience more joy and ease. Do you remember the last moment in your life when you were totally relaxed and nurtured and cared for? Or has it been a little too long since you received healing and kindness without any judgment of your body or your being? If you get a yes, why not, get your Bars run today!!! https://www.accessconsciousness.com/en/class-catalog/access-events/at-a-venue/Experience-Access-Bars_524/

Jennifer Channing – Young Living Essential Oils



Certified Clinical Aromatherapist offering aromatherapy consultations, Raindrop Technique, essential oils, homemade products and more! Come learn about living a toxin free lifestyle with essential oils and other YL products!

Jennifer Channing CCAP 440-591-3257 Ylwithjen@gmail.com

Http://tinyurl.com/ylwithjen

Shelle Askey – Color Street Nail Strips

Catering to ladies who want an easy and affordable way to have beautiful salon quality nail color that lasts; 100% real nail polish strips with built in base and top coat; 95% dry/no wait time; lasts 10-14 days;removes with regular nail polish remover; made in the USA

The Crystal Spirit Society

At The Crystal Spirit Society we thrive to provide a wide variety of crystals, each with their own healing abilities for the mind, body and soul. We also provide a stunning array of jewelry, allowing you to carry your favorite crystals wherever you go!

Crystal Frequency Attunement®

A Crystal Frequency Attunement® connects you more to your higher self to access your own wisdom, healing and unique gifts. It assists in releasing physical, emotional and mental pain and disturbances which may have been passed down your ancestral line as well as those which you may have experienced in this lifetime. Energy work is with your own unique energy signature, fine tuning it to be more aligned with your divine blueprint. Sessions are specially offered for this event in 30 minute increments.

Christina Zaccerine – Chakra Cleansing

“Chakra cleansing is an important aspect of keeping your spiritual energy clear of negativity! Your Chakras are the energy hubs within your body, and they maintain the flow of spiritual energy through your body. When one or more become blocked, your spiritual energy system loses functionality. A combination of Reiki healing and crystals are used to cleanse these energy centers. Visual confirmation of the change is given after the treatment!”

Also featuring The Merkaba Chamber (click above for more details)

Great way to enhance your reading! Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom. Dates for 2021 Psychic & Healing Fairs (all at the Residence Inn Mentor Ohio) * January 15, 16 * March 12, 13 * May 7, 8 * July 9,10 * September 10,11 * November 12, 13 (Special Holiday Party!)

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL CLYDE AT 440-223-1392 Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance. For an accommodation please send to The Journey 111 Villa Dr. Pittsburgh, PA. 15214