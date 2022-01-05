The Psychic & Healing Guide Featured Listing

January 05, 2022   Clyde Chafer   No comments
Reclaim Your Vitality – Holly Anne Malloy 

 20% the off highest quality supplements! Are your supplements toxic, ineffective…or both?
According to studies, over 90% of supplements on the market are not worth taking – or even have negative effects! Nourish your body with targeted nutrition and FEEL the Premier difference!
Synergistic blends of Grade 10 herbs that exceed organic standards and test on all 4 biofield polarities.

www.PremierPurity.com                  Coupon Code: Nourish20

 

Get to Know Holly:

 

How would you describe the modality that would be your main service to others?

I love offering the absolute highest quality nutraceuticals that are clinically-tested to work, and exceed organic standards.  I educate and guide others on how to deeply nourish their bodies and address the root causes of illness and low energy.
 


When did you first feel the desire to share this with people?

 

I began using these products almost 20 years ago, and experienced a huge shift in my energy and overall health.  For the first time in my life, I felt clear, sustained energy, and was able to make it through the work day without stress or exhaustion.  My digestion normalized, my skin issues cleared, and my overall mood improved dramatically. As I became aware of how nutrient deficiencies and toxins were at the root of my issues, a deep passion was born within me to help others overcome their own health challenges and experience increased energy.


Who would you consider to be your greatest teachers?

The Creator of life, and every person I encounter.  I’ve learned that health is much more than a physical experience.  It’s the quality of our relationships, our relationship with ourselves, and our relationship with God.  While I have personally experienced truly radical shifts (including on a spiritual level) by becoming physically healthier, I am also aware that ultimately it’s the love we give and receive that leads to a sense of deep fulfillment.

 

What would you like to be doing in 5 years regarding your work?

 
I would love to continue helping others achieve optimal health, and offer counseling that addresses the full-spectrum of healing; including spiritual, mental and emotional health.  I have dreamed for many years of opening a healing center, to help those who may not be able to afford that level and style of care.  I believe if a person who is suffering with health issues was given a place they could afford to be for at least a month, and were given organic food, nutraceuticals, and other health-inducing modalities…their bodies would naturally heal.  I dream of having the resources to offer greater care for those in need, and to witness their healing processes firsthand.

If you were able to have a conversation with 3 people living or not, who would they be and why them?

 

This is a pretty tough question because there have been so many amazing souls who’ve left their mark on our world!  How to choose?


Jesus, because His teachings, and life of humility and sacrifice are awe-inspiring!
 
JFK, because I would love to ask him some questions.  He was a truly great president, and I believe there is so much more we could have learned from him.
 
My late friend Moritz who crossed over much too young.  He was an incredible soul with so much mystery and pain within him.  I would let him know how much he is loved and missed, and I would ask him questions I never had a chance to ask.
 

 

 

 
 

 

