The Psychic & Healing Guide Featured Listing

Who would you consider to be your greatest teachers?

The Creator of life, and every person I encounter. I’ve learned that health is much more than a physical experience. It’s the quality of our relationships, our relationship with ourselves, and our relationship with God. While I have personally experienced truly radical shifts (including on a spiritual level) by becoming physically healthier, I am also aware that ultimately it’s the love we give and receive that leads to a sense of deep fulfillment.



What would you like to be doing in 5 years regarding your work?

I would love to continue helping others achieve optimal health, and offer counseling that addresses the full-spectrum of healing; including spiritual, mental and emotional health. I have dreamed for many years of opening a healing center, to help those who may not be able to afford that level and style of care. I believe if a person who is suffering with health issues was given a place they could afford to be for at least a month, and were given organic food, nutraceuticals, and other health-inducing modalities…their bodies would naturally heal. I dream of having the resources to offer greater care for those in need, and to witness their healing processes firsthand.

If you were able to have a conversation with 3 people living or not, who would they be and why them?

This is a pretty tough question because there have been so many amazing souls who’ve left their mark on our world! How to choose?