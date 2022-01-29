The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair!

March 11, 12



The Residence Inn

5660 Emerald Ct, Mentor

Mentor, Ohio 44060

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION)

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.

THE AREAS TOP READERS ARE THERE TO HELP GUIDE YOU:

Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Past Lives, Psychics, Body and Energy Workers, Vendors!

Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.

Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium

A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019

Maya – Palmistry, Tarot Reader, Intuitive



Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings.



Angie Agnoni – Intuitive Astrologer, Tarot Reader

Angie will meet with you on an online screen share or in her office located in Barberton, OH, to interpret your unique personalized birth chart. She will help peel back the layers so you can discover insights into your talents, gifts, and abilities in order to help you walk a more empowered path in life. Book a reading with her here: www.calendly.com/angieagnoni

Gae Heaven – Tarot

35 years Reading Experience in Cleveland & Boca Raton. Journey Work with Peruvian & Mexican Shamans, Ten Years of Kabbalah Studies

Michelle Falcone – Medium, Tarot



Michelle is a Gifted Intuitive, Card Reader, Medium and Channel. Her readings encourage her clients to step into their own gifts, intuition, power and purpose and to express it to the world in ways that empower themselves and those around them. To schedule, text 216-240-9423 or message at www.facebook.com/comehometoyourheart

Tracie Redden-Frick

A psychic-medium-reiki healer-numerologist-Tarot reader specializing in life coaching and relationships.

Dina Biscotti – Intuitive Writing



Author, teacher, and ULC minister, is an intuitive guide offering Spirit Writing & Soul Guidance Card readings. She combines her experience from her Master’s in Holistic Health with her intuition to bring you messages from Spirit. Her service is to be an open channel to receive and give all the love the universe has for you.

VENDORS:

Reiki Energy Healing & Crystals by Michelle

Michelle is a certified Usui Reiki level 2 practitioner that uses Reiki to help clear blocked chakras & energy imbalance, reduce stress or anxiety, and supports deep relaxation & healing in the body. She also creates handcrafted crystal bracelets and earrings that she infuses with Reiki energy. https://www.facebook.com/ReikiAndCrystalsByMichelle/

Kristi Coleman – Running Access Bars



The Access Bars include 32 points on the head that when gently touch can help facilitate change in all areas of your life. Brain waves slow down and become more spherical allowing for behavioral patterns & belief systems to change thus creating greater possibility in one’s life to experience more joy and ease. Do you remember the last moment in your life when you were totally relaxed and nurtured and cared for? Or has it been a little too long since you received healing and kindness without any judgment of your body or your being? If you get a yes, why not, get your Bars run today!!!

Jennifer Channing – Young Living Essential Oils



Certified Clinical Aromatherapist offering aromatherapy consultations, Raindrop Technique, essential oils, homemade products and more! Come learn about living a toxin free lifestyle with essential oils and other YL products!

Jennifer Channing CCAP 440-591-3257 Ylwithjen@gmail.com

Http://tinyurl.com/ylwithjen

The Crystal Spirit Society

The Crystal Spirit Society thrives to provide a wide variety of crystals, each with their own healing abilities for the mind, body and soul. We provide raw, covalent, ionic, metallic and molecular. We offer a large variety of aura, tumbles, spheres, palms, towers, obelisks, animal carvings, lamps and more! Come hand pick from our stunning array of jewelry, allowing you to carry your favorite crystals wherever you go! ! COME JOIN AND LIKE US AT FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/crystalspiritsociety or call Kristen for information: 440-318-4869

Dr. Sarah Carroll – CBD



A plant medicine advocate who promotes self-care and a balanced lifestyle, Sarah started using HEMPWORX CBD tinctures, Soft Gels, Gummies, Coffee, Bath Bombs, Face-Masks, along with Hemp Skin and Hair Care products in January 2020. She has experienced significant emotional, mental, physical and financial health improvements. Mantra Essential Oils, High Life Travel, Nutritional Sprays, Akashi and HempWorx brands comprise MyDailyChoice. (617) 669-9862 drjams@comcast.net and Facebook.com/Dr.Sarah.Carroll Purchases can be placed at MyDailyChoice.com/Doc721

Christina – Angel Card Readings & Chakra Cleansing



Christina Zaccarine is a Level 3 Practical Reiki Master and intuitive. Angel Card Readings as well as Chakra Cleansing, essential oil detox treatments and general Reiki treatments available by appointment only. Come see her at Salty Salt Cave in Chardon, OH. To book your Reiki/detox treatment go to www.visitsalty.com or contact her directly via email: prbycz@gmail.com

Lake Erie Healing

is an integrative practice utilizing Usui Reiki, IET, PEMF, and Class 3 B laser. PEMF uses a magnetic field to stimulate healing at the cellular level. We offer a MagnaWave chair which provides PEMF to the whole body in addition to music which slows the brainwaves to cause relaxation. Michelle is a 2nd degree Reiki practitioner and an Intermediate practitioner in IET.

David Bruzga

Orgone Devices are structures containing crystals, metals, and resin. The pyramids take in energy from the environment. The combination of ingredients act to raise the frequency of the energy and emit purified energy into your space for better well-being, relaxation and more. They are self clearing units. All items at this table will be handmade in the USA by myself and my friends! Online at www.facebook.com/AquarianExpressions Email: bruzgad@hotmail.com

Sarah Steel – Soul Journey Hypnosis

Past life regression practitioner offering online and in-person sessions. Sarah is a compassionate guide, empowering her clients to resolve energetic patterns that follow the soul through lifetimes, bringing healing and integration to the mind/ body/ spirit. Are you ready to live in alignment with your highest purpose, health, and abundance? SoulJournHypnosis@gmail.com Facebook & Instagram @SoulJournHypnosis

SPECIAL EVENT ON SATURDAY March 12

7PM- 9PM! Join us for a Mediumship and Mixed Modality Gallery Reading Event WITH Michelle Falcone! Everyone will receive a reading through Mediumship, Psychic Impressions, and/or Cards. You can choose to connect with your Guides or passed loved ones or you can choose to ask a spiritual question or a question about you life. An Energy Healing group session is also included. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased in advance (recommended) here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-year-gallery-style-mediumship-and-mixed-modality-reading-event-tickets-216438201487?aff=ebpromote&td_campaign_id=334332

Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.

Dates for 2022 Psychic & Healing Fairs

Mentor Ohio

(all at the Residence Inn Mentor Ohio)* March 11, 12* May 13, 14* July 8, 9* September 9, 10* November 11, 12 (Special Holiday Party)



PLEASE CALL CLYDE AT 440-223-1392

Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance. For an accommodation please send to The Journey 111 Villa Dr. Pittsburgh, PA. 15214