Friday and Saturday, January 14 and 15



(1 to 9 and 11 to 5)

The Residence Inn

5660 Emerald Ct.

Mentor, Ohio 44060

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION) * FREE ADMISSION! * Come get a reading to help you

transition into WINTER !! THE AREAS TOP READERS ARE THERE TO HELP GUIDE YOU Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics, Energy and Bodyworkers, Vendors!

Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.

Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium

A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019

Maya – Palmistry, Tarot Reader, Intuitive



Maya is an Intuitive adviser. With over 20 years experience in helping people around the globe. Her talents are best expressed in Palm, Tarot and Intuitive readings.



Vivonne

“Intuitive tarot reader and spiritualist, Vivonne connects with humans from all over the world to deliver effective and compassionate messages to their Higher Self. Passionate about inclusivity and free will, she consensually reads the tarot in an approach that offers her the unique opportunity of seeing the unconscious workings of the mind and how it affects humans’ motivations in their everyday life. Email address at info@vivonne.net, and website is www.thatpriestess.com.

Gae Heaven – Tarot

35 years Reading Experience in Cleveland & Boca Raton. Journey Work with Peruvian & Mexican Shamans, Ten Years of Kabbalah Studies.

Michelle Falcone – Medium, Tarot

Michelle is a Gifted Intuitive, Card Reader, Medium and Channel. Her readings encourage her clients to step into their own gifts, intuition, power and purpose and to express it to the world in ways that empower themselves and those around them. To schedule, text 216-240-9423 or message at www.facebook.com/comehometoyourheart

Tracie Redden-Frick

A psychic-medium-reiki healer-numerologist-Tarot reader specializing in life coaching and relationships.

Dina Biscotti



Author, teacher, and ULC minister, is an intuitive guide offering Spirit Writing & Soul Guidance Card readings. She combines her experience from her Master’s in Holistic Health with her intuition to bring you messages from Spirit. Her service is to be an open channel to receive and give all the love the universe has for you.

Angie Agnoni Angie will meet with you on an online screen share or in her office located in Barberton, OH, to interpret your unique personalized birth chart. She will help peel back the layers so you can discover insights into your talents, gifts, and abilities in order to help you walk a more empowered path in life. Book a reading with her here: www.calendly.com/angieagnoni

VENDORS:

Reiki Energy Healing & Crystals by Michelle Michelle is a certified Usui Reiki level 2 practitioner that uses Reiki to help clear blocked chakras & energy imbalance, reduce stress or anxiety, and supports deep relaxation & healing in the body. She also creates handcrafted crystal bracelets and earrings that she infuses with Reiki energy. https://www.facebook.com/ReikiAndCrystalsByMichelle/

Kristi Coleman – Running Access Bars



The Access Bars include 32 points on the head that when gently touch can help facilitate change in all areas of your life. Brain waves slow down and become more spherical allowing for behavioral patterns & belief systems to change thus creating greater possibility in one’s life to experience more joy and ease. Do you remember the last moment in your life when you were totally relaxed and nurtured and cared for? Or has it been a little too long since you received healing and kindness without any judgment of your body or your being? If you get a yes, why not, get your Bars run today!!! Kristi will be running FREE sample Bars sessions from 11 to 2 on Sat. January 15!

Jennifer Channing – Young Living Essential Oils



Certified Clinical Aromatherapist offering aromatherapy consultations, Raindrop Technique, essential oils, homemade products and more! Come learn about living a toxin free lifestyle with essential oils and other YL products!

Jennifer Channing CCAP 440-591-3257 Ylwithjen@gmail.com

Http://tinyurl.com/ylwithjen

The Crystal Spirit Society

The Crystal Spirit Society thrives to provide a wide variety of crystals, each with their own healing abilities for the mind, body and soul. We provide raw, covalent, ionic, metallic and molecular. We offer a large variety of aura, tumbles, spheres, palms, towers, obelisks, animal carvings, lamps and more! Come hand pick from our stunning array of jewelry, allowing you to carry your favorite crystals wherever you go! ! COME JOIN AND LIKE US AT FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/crystalspiritsociety or call Kristen for information: 440-318-4869

Christina – Angel Card Readings & Chakra Cleansing

Christina Zaccarine is a Level 3 Practical Reiki Master and intuitive. Angel Card Readings as well as Chakra Cleansing, essential oil detox treatments and general Reiki treatments available by appointment only. Come see her at Salty Salt Cave in Chardon, OH. To book your Reiki/detox treatment go to www.visitsalty.com or contact her directly via email: prbycz@gmail.com

Dr. Sarah Carroll – CBD



A plant medicine advocate who promotes self-care and a balanced lifestyle, Sarah started using HEMPWORX CBD tinctures, Soft Gels, Gummies, Coffee, Bath Bombs, Face-Masks, along with Hemp Skin and Hair Care products in January 2020. She has experienced significant emotional, mental, physical and financial health improvements. Mantra Essential Oils, High Life Travel, Nutritional Sprays, Akashi and HempWorx brands comprise MyDailyChoice. (617) 669-9862 drjams@comcast.net and Facebook.com/Dr.Sarah.Carroll Purchases can be placed at MyDailyChoice.com/Doc721

Harmonic Egg

Engineered for a resonate experience with sacred geometry, the Harmonic Egg uses light, color, and sound frequencies to create a cocoon of vibration that induces relaxation. A session in the Harmonic Egg guides a person to a state of supreme relaxation. Energy therapy using the Harmonic Egg has proven effective for many physical, mental, and emotional challenges. Clients report relief from stress, anxiety, PTSD, pain, injuries, and illnesses.

Beyond healing, clients have also reported greater mental clarity and focus, as well as spiritual and emotional restoration.

2 locations:

Healthy Solutions Inc.

30432 Euclid Ave Suite 222

Wickliffe OH 44092

440.554.3279

harmonicegg369@gmail.com

www.harmoniceggcle.com

Harmonic Egg Boardman

7250 West Blvd

Boardman Ohio 44512

330.341.9369

info@harmoniceggwellness.com

www.harmoniceggwellness.com

Cassandra Cassandra McCollom is a Mama, Maker, Angel Oracle, Yoga Teacher, Flower Therapy Healer and Pollinator Priestess. She is the Owner and Artisan at Ombee Soap Parlour which doubles as a project to raise awareness for the plight of the pollinator. She offers Intuitive Angel Readings with a grounded earth based approach. Each session provides a space for healing that is balanced with dark and light. Find her on Facebook: Ombee Soap Parlour https://www.facebook.com/ombeesoap/

SPECIAL EVENT ON SATURDAY January 15 7PM- 9PM! Join us for a Mediumship and Mixed Modality Gallery Reading Event WITH Michelle Falcone! Everyone will receive a reading through Mediumship, Psychic Impressions, and/or Cards. You can choose to connect with your Guides or passed loved ones or you can choose to ask a spiritual question or a question about you life. An Energy Healing group session is also included. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased in advance (recommended) here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-year-gallery-style-mediumship-and-mixed-modality-reading-event-tickets-216438201487?aff=ebpromote&td_campaign_id=334332

Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.

Dates for 2022 Psychic & Healing Fairs Mentor Ohio (all at the Residence Inn Mentor Ohio) * January 14, 15 * March 11, 12 * May 13, 14 * July 8, 9 * September 9, 10 * November 11, 12 (Special Holiday Party)

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL CLYDE AT 440-223-1392 Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance. For an accommodation please send to The Journey 111 Villa Dr. Pittsburgh, PA. 15214