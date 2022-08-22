The Psychic & Healing Guide Featured Listing

August 22, 2022   Clyde Chafer   No comments
The Psychic & Healing Guide Featured Listing

My Whole Body Prayer

“The same energy that created stars and galaxies lies dormant within your belly.”
— Yan Ming Li
 
Yan Ming Li’s new spell-binding memoir Whole Body Prayer: The Life-Changing Power of Self-Healing takes us on a spiritual journey which reveals an important message: What we are searching for has been waiting for us all along, inside our own bodies.
 
Order on Amazon
Learn more www.mywholebodyprayer.com

 

 

 
 

 

