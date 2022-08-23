Friday and Saturday, September 9, 10



(1 to 9 and 11 to 5)

The Residence Inn

5660 Emerald Ct.

Mentor, Ohio 44060

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION) * FREE ADMISSION! * Come get a reading to help you

transition into SUMMER!!! THE AREAS TOP READERS ARE THERE TO HELP GUIDE YOU Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics, Energy and Bodyworkers, Vendors!

Theresa Manjes – Astrology, Palmistry, Intuitive

Chart your course with Theresa, the foremost Astrologer in Northern Ohio. Many years of experience and well known throughout the area. Also, an intuitive and does palm readings.

Rev. Betty Demchak – Psychic Medium

A medium, trained/ordained with Fellowships of the Spirit, Lily Dale, NY., Betty has appeared on television and radio. She was a part of “Psychic Thursdays” with Rev. Tim Brainard for over 10 years. Excellent reader, teacher, speaker and does individual, group and private phone readings. 440-734-0019

Gae Heaven – Tarot 35 years Reading Experience in Cleveland & Boca Raton. Journey Work with Peruvian & Mexican Shamans, Ten Years of Kabbalah Studies.

Tracie Redden-Frick A psychic-medium-reiki healer-numerologist-Tarot reader specializing in life coaching and relationships.

Michael El – Intuitive, Tarot Michael is a Tarot reader, Cartomancer, Palmist, Dream Interpreter, and Diviner with 30 years of experience. A professional reader and teacher with clients located around the world, he consults for individuals and groups in both public and private settings. He is also an ordained priest in multiple spiritual traditions and is available for spiritual services and consultations.

Angie Agnoni Angie is a consulting and teaching astrologer who graduated from the International Academy of Astrology in 2017 and serves as Vice President of Lake County Astrological Association. Angie can read for you to interpret your unique personalized birth chart. She can help peel back the layers so you can discover insights into your talents, gifts, and abilities in order to encourage you to walk a more empowered path in life. More information can be found on her website www.ParadoxAstrology.com

Amy Mehler – Intuitive, Medium, Spiritual Coach



Amy’s readings focus on the soul’s journey by accessing the Akashic Records. An individual’s karma, current blocks to empowerment, and suggestions on how to overcome the blocks will be identified. Loved ones who have passed often come through with helpful advice. Insight will also be provided for any questions you have about your life and the people in it. 222readings@gmail.com (206) 351-3898

VENDORS:

Reiki Energy Healing & Crystals by Michelle Michelle is a certified Usui Reiki level 2 practitioner that uses Reiki to help clear blocked chakras & energy imbalance, reduce stress or anxiety, and supports deep relaxation & healing in the body. She also creates handcrafted crystal bracelets and earrings that she infuses with Reiki energy. https://www.facebook.com/ReikiAndCrystalsByMichelle/

Kristi Coleman – Running Access Bars



The Access Bars include 32 points on the head that when gently touch can help facilitate change in all areas of your life. Brain waves slow down and become more spherical allowing for behavioral patterns & belief systems to change thus creating greater possibility in one’s life to experience more joy and ease. Do you remember the last moment in your life when you were totally relaxed and nurtured and cared for? Or has it been a little too long since you received healing and kindness without any judgment of your body or your being? If you get a yes, why not, get your Bars run today!!!

Jennifer Channing – Young Living Essential Oils

Certified Clinical Aromatherapist offering aromatherapy consultations, Raindrop Technique, essential oils, homemade products and more! Come learn about living a toxin free lifestyle with essential oils and other YL products!

Jennifer Channing CCAP 440-591-3257 Ylwithjen@gmail.com

Http://tinyurl.com/ylwithjen The Crystal Spirit Society The Crystal Spirit Society thrives to provide a wide variety of crystals, each with their own healing abilities for the mind, body and soul. We provide raw, covalent, ionic, metallic and molecular. We offer a large variety of aura, tumbles, spheres, palms, towers, obelisks, animal carvings, lamps and more! Come hand pick from our stunning array of jewelry, allowing you to carry your favorite crystals wherever you go! ! COME JOIN AND LIKE US AT FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/crystalspiritsociety or call Kristen for information: 440-318-4869 Dr. Sarah Carroll – CBD

A plant medicine advocate who promotes self-care and a balanced lifestyle, Sarah started using HEMPWORX CBD tinctures, Soft Gels, Gummies, Coffee, Bath Bombs, Face-Masks, along with Hemp Skin and Hair Care products in January 2020. She has experienced significant emotional, mental, physical and financial health improvements. Mantra Essential Oils, High Life Travel, Nutritional Sprays, Akashi and HempWorx brands comprise MyDailyChoice. (617) 669-9862 drjams@comcast.net and Facebook.com/Dr.Sarah.Carroll Purchases can be placed at MyDailyChoice.com/Doc721 Lake Erie Healing is an integrative practice utilizing Usui Reiki, IET, PEMF, and Class 3 B laser. PEMF uses a magnetic field to stimulate healing at the cellular level. We offer a MagnaWave chair which provides PEMF to the whole body in addition to music which slows the brainwaves to cause relaxation. Michelle is a 2nd degree Reiki practitioner and an Intermediate practitioner in IET.

Christina Futrell

Christina Futrell offers a wide array of intuitively guided healing techniques that assists clients in all areas of life that promote well-being physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. She is passionate about helping others to experience the freedom and joy that is the Divine birthright of all humanity. Techniques include Emotional & Ancestral Clearing, Phoenix Vibrational Healing, Bio-Energy Balancing, Access Bars, and more!

Amy Mehler – Pranic Healing



Pranic healing is a no touch form of energy healing focusing on the energy body. During the mini session a sweeping technique will be used to cleanse the whole energy body and repair any holes in the outer aura. Some of the benefits include: increased flow and absorption of prana; removal of toxins, germs, and dirty energy; and increased resistance against infection. 222readings@gmail.com (206) 351-3898

Your the Bomb Creations

“The moon is mystery as it floats around our world, It influences our desires, instincts, and moods. Each position can affect us humans in many ways and by adapting our habits to its influence we can benefit from its phases.” For 7 years Miranda with You’re The Bomb Creations has created lunar ritual bath and herbal tea products with only the finest hand selected ingredients that she cant wait to share with you! Find her on Etsy, Facebook & Instagram @yourethebombcreations

Christina Zaccarine – Angel Cards, Reiki

REIKI SERVICES & ANGEL CARD READINGS! Christina Zaccarine is a Level 3 Practical Reiki Master and intuitive. Angel Card Readings as well as Chakra Cleansing, essential oil detox treatments and general Reiki treatments available by appointment only. Come see her at Salty Salt Cave in Chardon, OH. To book your Reiki/detox treatment go to www.visitsalty.com or contact her directly via email: prbycz@gmail.com

Please feel free to call the week of each fair to see which readers will be sharing their wisdom.

Dates for 2022 Psychic & Healing Fairs Mentor Ohio (all at the Residence Inn Mentor Ohio) * September 9, 10 * Sunday October 2, Special Psychic & Healing Cruise * November 11, 12 (Special Holiday Party)

Dates for 2023 Psychic & Healing Fairs Mentor Ohio (all at the Residence Inn Mentor Ohio) January 13, 14 March 10, 11 (tentative)

May 12, 13 July 14, 15 September 8, 9 November 10, 11 FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL CLYDE AT 440-223-1392 Accommodation requests need to be in writing and must be made at least 10 days in advance. For an accommodation please send to The Journey 111 Villa Dr. Pittsburgh, PA. 15214

