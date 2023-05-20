The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair – Pittsburgh
Sunday – June 4
10am to 4pm
Ruckus Coffee Gallery and Cafe
1707 Babcock Blvd. (Between Millvale and Ross Twp.)
Pittsburgh, PA 15209
The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.
Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics, Energy and Bodyworkers, Vendors!
Giann Marco Melucci
Astrologist – Dance and Movement Therapy Practitioner – Through the language of astrology, Giann Marco helps clients align with the strength of who they are. He offers guidance in clarifying the roadmap that an individual’s natal chart holds, unlocking secrets of the past, grounding in the present, and setting course for an integrated and expansive future. To book a reading, contact him at 248-756-5632, and follow him on YouTube (Giann Marco Melucci).
Leah George
Wyatt Melius – Sound Therapy
Wyatt works with clients to help make lifestyle changes and choose health-promoting ways that produce real and lasting results. You will develop a deeper understanding of lifestyle choices that work best for you, improving your energy, balance, health, and happiness. Each session will leave you feeling inspired and motivated. I will personally and carefully guide you to make simple, small changes that transform your life. Offering Chakra Energy Assessments and Chakra Energy Balancing Using Sound. wyatt@rootedinsound.com
Jasa Johnson
Shamanic Oracle Readings offers an expanded perception of what may be happening with you multi-dimensionally. These readings access cross-cultural, multi-symbolic, poly-sensorial, intuitive information that connects and aligns you with your heart, Spirit and deep innate knowing. Readings create enriched opportunities for inner-standing, clarification and appreciation of your ever unfolding soul path. https://jasathemystic.com/
Mary Ann Brown – Energy Work
Master of rewiring subconscious beliefs and extensive training in energetic healing techniques, Mary Ann brings a powerful approach to holistic healing. Utilizing acupressure and energetic clearing, her techniques promote relaxation, reduction of pain, stress, and anxiety. This yields restoration of flow, higher vibrations, and positive desires. For more info visit my website www.anaturalsideofwellness.com or schedule a call https://MaryAnnBrown.as.me/DiscoverySession
Keystone Cultures
The modern world is hostile to microbial life, particularly to the microbes in your gut. When your gut isn’t diversely populated with these essential, tiny partners, everything from digestion & immune response, to mental clarity & emotional resilience function sub-optimally. We grow refreshing, living beverages so you have delicious & easy ways to support the microbial ecosystem of your gut!
Angela Miller
Kim Cooper – Intuitive Energy Work
Creation follows focus. Are you focused on love or fear? Through a channeled and intuitive energetic process, Kim guides you through a divine doorway to release fear and return to love. With a focus on rewriting energetic codes, she reconnects you with your soul purpose, empowering you to stop fearing and start creating. Take the first step towards your own healing journey today.
Crystal Phoenix Reiki
Crystal Phoenix Reiki is a woman-owned business by Kimberly Petrikovic. Reiki Certifications/Therapy, Chakradancing and Yoga are offered. We sell Crystals; rough, polished, shapes, big chunkies and unique pieces. A wide variety of gifts including organic candles, incense, sage & herbs. Dreamcatchers /suncatchers are a favorite. In New Kensington, our Shop/Showroom that’s handicap accessible. Plus an Event Center, available for renting in back. https://www.facebook.com/crystalphoenixreikilove/ 724-712-4773
Kristi Coleman
The Access Bars include 32 points on the head that when gently touch can help facilitate change in all areas of your life. Brain waves slow down and become more spherical allowing for behavioral patterns & belief systems to change thus creating greater possibility in one’s life to experience more joy and ease. Do you remember the last moment in your life when you were totally relaxed and nurtured and cared for? Or has it been a little too long since you received healing and kindness without any judgment of your body or your being? If you get a yes, why not, get your Bars run today!!! https://www.accessconsciousness.com/en/class-catalog/access-events/at-a-venue/Experience-Access-Bars_524/