The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair – Pittsburgh

Kristi Coleman

The Access Bars include 32 points on the head that when gently touch can help facilitate change in all areas of your life. Brain waves slow down and become more spherical allowing for behavioral patterns & belief systems to change thus creating greater possibility in one’s life to experience more joy and ease. Do you remember the last moment in your life when you were totally relaxed and nurtured and cared for? Or has it been a little too long since you received healing and kindness without any judgment of your body or your being? If you get a yes, why not, get your Bars run today!!! https://www.accessconsciousness.com/en/class-catalog/access-events/at-a-venue/Experience-Access-Bars_524/