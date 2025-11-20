The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair – Pittsburgh

Sunday – December 7

10am to 4pm



Ruckus Coffee Gallery and Cafe



1707 Babcock Blvd. (Between Millvale and Ross Twp.)



Pittsburgh, PA 15209

The Journey Psychic & Healing Fair (now The Inspiration Fair) began in 1999 and has been serving people every other month without interruption. Our mission is to help people find guidance and inspiration in their own personal path.

(PLEASE CALL 440-223-1392 FOR INFORMATION) * FREE ADMISSION! * Come get a reading to help you

transition into the Fall !! THE AREAS TOP READERS ARE THERE TO HELP GUIDE YOU Astrology, Mediums, Tarot Cards, Palmistry, Spiritual Coaches, Animal Communicator, Past Lives, Psychics, Energy and Bodyworkers, Vendors!

Annette Kline – Intuitive Tarot Reader

Annette is an independent artist and an intuitive tarot reader. In 2012 she began learning all she could about the craft. She has completed the Intuitive Tarot course by Gina Spriggs as well as the Intuitive Tarot Master Class by Linda Rauch. As for her technique, she calls on her Angels and Spirit Guides to communicate with your Angels and spirit Guides to bring forth any messages that you need to hear.





AJs Twisted Treasures

AJsTwistedTreasures has a variety of handcrafted metaphysical and gift items. Copper,crystal and leather jewelry. Protection bells. Smudging feathers. Crossbody bags, zipper pouches, leather drawstring bags and more.

Kristi Coleman – Access Bars

The Access Bars include 32 points on the head that when gently touch can help facilitate change in all areas of your life. Brain waves slow down and become more spherical allowing for behavioral patterns & belief systems to change thus creating greater possibility in one’s life to experience more joy and ease. Do you remember the last moment in your life when you were totally relaxed and nurtured and cared for? Or has it been a little too long since you received healing and kindness without any judgment of your body or your being? If you get a yes, why not, get your Bars run today!

Erica Crystol

Owner of CrystolClear Naturals, LLC. Providing services, retail and events around the Pittsburgh area, Ohio and beyond. Over 10 years of experience specializing in customizable offerings that incorporate the Body, Mind, Soul and Spirit. Readings include a mix of cards, crystals and pendulum for a truly unique and insightful encounter. Follow her journey or bring her to you! 412-897-0361

Traci Van Divner

An evidential intuitive medium whose passion is to work with spirit to deliver messages to guide, help and heal.

Her abilities started coming through at an early age, by her teenage years she began paranormal investigations and studying the art of tarot which opened up her abilities more. A reading from Tracy is a blended reading meaning it combines psychic, mediumship and tarot to connect and offer insight. Always straightforward and to the point, you will hear what you need.

Contact information: www.tracyvann.com

Email: traciz72@yahoo.com

FB: @tracitarot (August 3 Fair)

Elle Faro

is a psychic medium who works evidentially. She provides information through symbols and signs as a way of validating details brought through to the sitter in hopes of bringing in guidance and healing.

Elle has been working part time through the shop, Antique Moon Emporium, in Allison Park for over two years. She has worked various fairs and circuits in that time. Elle has received training through the Edgar Cayce Center, workshops in Lilydale, as well as working in a developmental circle for over four years. Recently she has begun running her own circle through Antique Moon Emporium.

Tarot With Tatiara

Nicki Ojeda (Tatiara) has been a past life and tarot reader for 35 years. Through her highly sought after readings, she has helped people all over the world have a better relationship to their inner realms, their unique energy, and their special magic. Find out more about Tatiara here: https://linktr.ee/tarotwithtatiara

Jasa Johnson

Humans manifest on Earth to anchor God’s Light Grid. Are you doing your part, or are you distracted, hypnotized and rendered unconscious by worldly temptations vying for your energy, resources and attention? Christ purpose was to show you how redemption could be done. The choice to live in truth about what, and who, you were created to be can only emerge when you choose to “Redeem” yourself.”If this resonates and you want to explore reclamation, retrieval and personal redemption, let’s talk.

Cheryl Hosek

“LiveHappy & Neora believe in the transformative connection between well-being and clean products! Our true north? Helping you feel your best, look your best, and live the best version of you! We never waver from our no-compromising commitment to quality, so you can experience clean, holistic, effective products and resources to support your best life! Let us help you unlock the secrets to create your inner happiness from the inside out!”

Connie Stover

Through the tarot, Connie is able to tap into the Divine in order to bring her clients clarity and guidance on their life’s journey. She has been reading professionally for over 10 years and sometimes incorporates other forms of divination in her readings such as oracle cards, charms, and witch runes. (December Fair)

2025 Psychic & Healing Fairs at Ruckus (all Fairs are 10 to 4pm)

Dec. 7

2026 Fairs

February 8

June 7

August 2

October 4