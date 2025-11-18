Inspiration Fair

Sunday, March 8 from 10 to 5pm

The Hilton Garden Inn – 2000 Garden View Lane Cranberry, Pa.

IF you are searching for alternative physical healing techniques because what you have been experiencing is not working ……..

IF you are feeling lost and believe there may be an answer in spiritual guidance…….

IF you believe it is time to change your diet but aren’t sure where to begin…….

IF you are in search of more natural personal care products……

IF you have you are searching for more purpose to your life ……..

IF you have a knowing that change is important to bring you to a new path in your life and are open to suggestion ……..

IF it is time for you to chip away at those things that no longer serve you……

Directions to the Hilton Garden Inn:

FREE MINI LECTURES!

PLEASE COME JOIN US AND LEARN FROM THESE DEDICATED HEALERS, VENDORS AND READERS!

Kristi Coleman – Access Bars

The Access Bars include 32 points on the head that when gently touch can help facilitate change in all areas of your life. Brain waves slow down and become more spherical allowing for behavioral patterns & belief systems to change thus creating greater possibility in one’s life to experience more joy and ease. Do you remember the last moment in your life when you were totally relaxed and nurtured and cared for? Or has it been a little too long since you received healing and kindness without any judgment of your body or your being? If you get a yes, why not, get your Bars run today!

Kristin Morvosh

As a gifted psychic medium, Kristin Morvosh has been communicating with spirits since childhood. Her innate connection to the unknown, divergent thinking, and intuitive connection to nature enable her to provide compassionate and insightful guidance.

Kristen does Psychic Mediumship, connecting with loved ones and spirit guides and Tarot Readings, unlocking hidden truths and revealing life’s path. Kristin dedicates her work to uplifting individuals, especially women who feel powerless. She creates a safe and supportive space for personal growth, transformation, and spiritual exploration.

Sattva Yoga & Wellness – Calm for Women Who Do Too Much﻿

Private Yoga, Assisted Stretching, Reiki, and Coaching for high-achieving women who struggle to slow down. Flexible, personalized sessions in Etna, PA or online that help you unwind, release tension, and return to ease — without making it feel like yet another obligation.

Learn more at sattvapgh.com

Phone: (702) 279-7974

Veronica Mayo

Veronica is a psychic medium, shaman, BQH practitioner and reiki practitioner. She is here to help souls grow and heal their past life wounds, and working towards raising consciousness on the planet. She provides psychic channeled card reading which gives a customized message for the client. You can find her on Facebook and Instagram at Frogge Astro, or on her website at FroggeAstro.com









Kimberly Petrikovic – Stepping Stones

Aura Secrets

Step into a world of color and insight with an auraphotography sessions. Using advanced biofeedback technology, we capture theunique energy field surrounding you and translate it into a vibrant image. Weprovide a personalized interpretation to help you explore your emotional,spiritual, and energetic well-being.

Reach us at 440.376.1264 aurasecrets3@gmail.com Facebook: Aura Secrets





Elle Faro

is a psychic medium who works evidentially. She provides information through symbols and signs as a way of validating details brought through to the sitter in hopes of bringing in guidance and healing.

Elle has been working part time through the shop, Antique Moon Emporium, in Allison Park for over two years. She has worked various fairs and circuits in that time. Elle has received training through the Edgar Cayce Center, workshops in Lilydale, as well as working in a developmental circle for over four years. Recently she has begun running her own circle through Antique Moon Emporium.

Rachel Kozura – Astrology

Creator of the website and blog www.rachellovesastrology.com. Rachel started studying Astrology when she was 14. Having a Bachelors Degree in Psychology and Nursing. Combining her expertise in Astrology and education in Psychology as well as in Nursing, to help others. We are so much more than just our Sun Sign! Let her show you!

Allison Swan

Allison Swan is an Akashic Record Reader, Psychic Medium and Channel, and Past Life Regression Practitioner trained in the QHHT method. She is the owner of Dragon & Phoenix Healing where she brings her skills, talents,and interests into service to assist individuals to reach deep spiritual healing and soul alignment. As a Reader she he specializes in Akashic Record Reading, Spirit Guide Communication, discovering the lessons and purpose for someones life, uncovering past life history, examining all types of soul agreements and contracts,recognizing psychic gifts, and communicating with all the of unseen soul guides to provide clarity and support for her clients to be able to take the next right step in their journey. She is available for individual readings and guidance sessions over Zoom.

Email:swan.allison.m@gmail.com

Facebook andInstagram: Dragon & Phoenix Healing

Jasa Johnson

Humans manifest on Earth to anchor God’s Light Grid. Are you doing your part, or are you distracted, hypnotized and rendered unconscious by worldly temptations vying for your energy, resources and attention? Christ purpose was to show you how redemption could be done. The choice to live in truth about what, and who, you were created to be can only emerge when you choose to “Redeem” yourself.”If this resonates and you want to explore reclamation, retrieval and personal redemption, let’s talk.

AJs Twisted Treasures

AJsTwistedTreasures has a variety of handcrafted metaphysical and gift items. Copper,crystal and leather jewelry. Protection bells. Smudging feathers. Crossbody bags, zipper pouches, leather drawstring bags and more.

Amanda Oechler

Amanda is a Holistic Nurse and Energy Worker offering heart-led support for those seeking deeper healing. Bridging traditional healthcare with holistic healing, she nurtures physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual wellbeing. She offers individual and group sessions to help you release stress, reconnect with your body’s wisdom, and nurture lasting wellness. Whether you’re navigating illness, emotional overwhelm, spiritual awakening, or life transitions, her compassionate, grounded approach supports your journey back to wholeness. Learn more atwww.innersoulwellbeing.com

Diana Lee | Sacred Light Wellness

Experience intuitive tarot and oracle readings that offer clarity, insight, and empowerment. Diana blends grounded spiritual coaching with psychic and intuitive guidance to help you release limitations, realign with your truth, and access your higher awareness. Each session is a sacred experience designed to support your personal growth and spiritual alignment.

Ascension Healing

At Ascension Healings, true healing integrates mind, body, and soul. Our sanctuary blends Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT), personalized Reiki, Spiritual Coaching, and wisdom from The Ascension Guide books for profound transformation. With compassion, clarity, and authenticity, we guide you to eudaimonia—a flourishing life of meaning, virtue, and soul-aligned joy. Release limiting beliefs, reconnect with your purpose, and ascend into alignment and fulfillment

Patrick – Tarot Reader – Tarot

Over his decade+ practice Patrick has found that his style of tarot is just that little bit different. While using the definition of the individual cards he also reaches out to his client’s ancestors and guides for their input. Because, of this Patrick’s readings come out more like “advice from an old friend you never knew you had” and less the traditional spreads. Each card is a stepping stone to what is coming. Don’t like the outcome? Change directions when you come to the next stone.

Erica Crystol

Owner of CrystolClear Naturals, LLC. Providing services, retail and events around the Pittsburgh area, Ohio and beyond. Over 10 years of experience specializing in customizable offerings that incorporate the Body, Mind, Soul and Spirit. Readings include a mix of cards, crystals and pendulum for a truly unique and insightful encounter. Follow her journey or bring her to you! 412-897-0361

We are Joseph and Jennifer Martin, dedicated practitioners, authors, and guides committed to empowering you on your journey to self-discovery, inner peace, and spiritual awakening.

At Ascension Healings, true healing integrates mind, body, and soul. Our sanctuary blends Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT), personalized Reiki, Spiritual Coaching, and wisdom from The Ascension Guide books for profound transformation. With compassion, clarity, and authenticity, we guide you to eudaimonia—a flourishing life of meaning, virtue, and soul-aligned joy. Release limiting beliefs, reconnect with your purpose, and ascend into alignment and fulfillment.

